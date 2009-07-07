Decadent Grilled Cheese

Every now and then, I go on a bender and need something to comfort me the next day. This grilled cheese sandwich recipe usually does the trick, along with a pint of ice cream, French fries and a half gallon of juice. You can use this recipe when you aren't hung over, too.

For each sandwich, you will need:

2 slices of bread, preferably a rustic Italian loaf or a thick crusted sour dough

A good, soft cheese like mozzarella or Monterrey jack

2 eggs, beaten

Enough flour to coat the sandwich

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Heat a large non-stick skillet, then beat the eggs in a shallow dish large enough to dip the sandwich. Take the sandwich and dip it in the eggs, then dredge in flour. Fry the sandwich until golden brown, like French toast. After fried, sprinkle the Parmesan cheese. Allow to cool, then enjoy. It's a salty, gooey, crispy treat!

The following day, do an extra 5 laps around the track at the gym or add 10 minutes to your routine, and forget that you ate the sandwich.