Dream Dance Raises the Stakes at Potawatomi Casino

× Expand Photo by Susan Harpt Grimes Dream Dance steak Dream Dance steak

On the first floor of Potawatomi Casino, nestled amid a colorful, flashy array of slot machines and enticing opportunities to “win big” is the Dream Dance Steakhouse. Upon entering the restaurant, all of the distractions of the casino floor drift away.

Photo by Susan Harpt Grimes Dream Dance Dream Dance

The elegantly modern restaurant features a sleek bar room with a stunning passageway of glass and wine bottles that leads to the dining area, softly lit and made up of a mix of stylish curved booths and tables. On a recent visit, the staff was friendly and knowledgeable. The steakhouse, which had closed during the Covid shutdown, only just reopened earlier this year with a new head chef and new menu, so if you remember the previous version of Dream Dance, you’ll enjoy the refreshed energy of the space.

The straightforward menu at Dream Dance is focused on high end steak and seafood, as you’d expect from any quality steakhouse.

Begin your meal with a rich starter like the crab cake ($20) that’s loaded with king and lump crab meat or try the melt-in-your-mouth tender prime steak tartare ($18). If you’d prefer to start a little lighter and save more room for the main event, you may want to go with the Caesar salad ($12) generously topped with delightfully sharp, shaved Pecorino Romano cheese and freshly ground pepper, or order the restorative French onion soup ($12) that hits the jackpot on a chilly winter evening.

Tempting Array

Photo by Susan Harpt Grimes Dream Dance wine Dream Dance wine

Dream Dance offers a tempting array of high-quality steaks ($35-$165) sourced from Allen Brothers in Chicago. The bone-in rib-eye ($85-$165) is an impressive piece of meat, perfectly prepared and with just the right amount of crispy char on the edges. You can also create a decadent surf-and-turf by adding a lobster tail ($25), king crab ($110), or other add-ons ($4-$16). There are several options for sides as well, like a generous portion of the delicious Brussels sprouts ($14) cooked with roasted garlic and smoky bacon or try the buttery mashed potatoes ($10) made with creamy Yukon golds. Plus, other sides are available ($10-$18). A magnificent seafood tower ($85) loaded with gorgeous lobster, king crab, prawns and oysters, wasn’t tried, but looked amazing as it was delivered to other tables.

Few things pair better with steak and seafood than wine. And the Dream Dance menu features an extensive list of over 200 excellent wines in a wide range of vintages and prices with many available by the glass so you can sample several different types. Beer, liquor, and cocktails are also on offer if wine isn’t to your taste.

For folks on a budget, Dream Dance promotes several specials throughout the week, which will save your wallet and can make for a more manageable date night or special occasion dinner. A Late Night Happy Hour menu in the bar includes slightly less fancy dishes like burgers and duck fat fries, Wine Down Wednesdays offers 50% off selected wines, and a $75 Sunday Dinner for Two is simply an incredible deal. Whenever it is that you choose to visit Dream Dance, you’ll likely leave fully satisfied, with a doggie bag, and a lovely memory of a delightful experience.

Dream Dance Steakhouse