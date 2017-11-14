Milwaukeeans Make True Belgian Liège Waffles

Most people are familiar with the Brussels Belgian waffle, which is batter-based with deeper pockets and found everywhere from IHOP to fine dining establishments’ brunch menus. Then there are Belgian Liège waffles—smaller, crispy on the outside and made from sweeter, rich brioche egg dough that bakes light and stays slightly chewy when flipped off the waffle iron. Thanks to Press., a mobile food operation owned by Aaron Rosko and Emily Thomas, Milwaukeeans can try this unique European delicacy.

Rosko first discovered the waffles when he was studying abroad in Belgium. “I didn’t know these Belgian Liège waffles existed until I lived there, and I practically lived off of them,” he laughed, “but I couldn’t find them back home.”

Rosko and Thomas met about 10 years ago when they both worked for Gracious Events catering. The two shared an interest in food and enjoyed discovering new things. Their paths crossed again when they worked together at Eppstein Uhen Architects, Thomas as an interior designer and Rosko in marketing. They tossed ideas around about food businesses to try on weekends. The Belgian Liège waffles seemed an ideal choice.

During a testing stage, Thomas and Rosko invited friends and family to sample the waffles and provide ideas for toppings. “We let people do what they wanted with them, and that’s how we got some ideas for toppings,” Rosko said.

With the stamp of approval from friends, family and coworkers, Rosko and Thomas debuted Press. at the Tosa Farmers Market in 2015. They were also at the Shorewood Farmers Market that year, and they’ve since added the South Shore Farmers Market. They’ll be at the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market on alternate weekends this season.

Rosko said the waffles have been well received. Their original Belgian Liège waffles recipe dates back to the 1700s, and Rosko and Thomas added their own twist with elements from other recipes. The egg and butter brioche dough is yeasted, which adds more flavor complexity. The addition of pearl sugar caramelizes during baking, giving the waffles their crisp exterior.

The flavor of Belgian Liège waffles can stand on its own, and it would almost be a shame to drown them in butter or syrup. Rosko said that in Belgium, Liège-style waffles are typically served with a dusting of powdered sugar. Press. customers can go that route, or choose from toppings such as lemon curd with blueberry compote, Nutella with whipped cream and strawberries or seasonal peaches with honey and Clock Shadow Creamery’s quark. Winter brings a topping of bourbon cherries with vanilla mascarpone.

Rosko said Press. wants to provide not just tasty food, but a food experience. They purchased a 1962 Shasta Airflyte trailer from which to prepare and serve the waffles. “Food trucks are just so big and don’t really fit into the farmers market atmosphere, so we looked for a trailer,” he said. “I bought the Airflyte off of Craigslist and had it shipped here from Phoenix. It was a complete wreck when we got it!”

With some TLC, the trailer was soon stylin’ and ready to roll, thanks to Rosko’s dad doing structural work. Thomas added her flair for design with an aqua-and-white color scheme, true to the original 1960s look.

Press. partnered with Anodyne to create a coffee program. Press. also has an event planned with Third Space Brewing for the brewery’s next bottle release (9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 9), as well as a few other collaborations in the works for winter.

For more information, visit presswaffles.com.