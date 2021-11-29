November Restaurant Happenings

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Transfer Pizzeria

New to Milwaukee, Daq Shack (4191 N. Green Bay Ave.), a daiquiri bar with frozen drink machines, food and alcohol-infused gummy bears, features 10 drink flavors and food options including flatbreads, appetizes, salads, sides and entrées including sriracha honey salmon and panko chicken tenders.

There’s a new menu and off-season specials at The Restaurant to Be Named Later, at American Family Field. Fans can choose from an array of dishes that incorporate seasonal ingredients and creative flavor profiles. The new Sausage Flight honors the beloved Famous Racing Sausages with bratwurst, hot dog, chorizo, Italian and Polish sausages topped with bacon beer kraut, sauteed onions and peppers, chipotle ketchup and Giardiniera aioli.

A food hall will be part of ThriveOn King (2153 N. King Drive), a mixed-use development that will open in a historic building that was originally constructed as a Schuster’s department store. Plans also include a food demonstration kitchen.

A trio of engineers is opening Amorphic Beer (3700 N. Fratney St.), a brewery and taproom themed around math and science. A posting dated Nov. 18, 2021, on the company’s Facebook page indicates it will open the week after Thanksgiving.

Food trailer and caterer Immy's African Cuisine will open a restaurant at 2845 N. Oakland Ave., in the former Shahrazad site. (Shahrazad recently moved a few blocks away to 3133 N. Oakland Ave.) Immy’s will open in late winter/early spring 2022 with a menu of favorites such as curry chicken with spinach, meat or vegetable sambusas and potato bajia.

Bavette La Boucherie is moving to a larger space, at 217 N. Broadway (formerly Swig restaurant). The move is expected to take place in early 2022.

Layton Gyros (3534 E. Layton Ave., Cudahy) reopened after a three-year renovation. The menu features their famed gyros, along with burgers, sandwiches, and dinner specials like spinach pie, moussaka, and kabobs.

Kwik Bitez Kitchen & Grill opened at 807 W. Atkinson Ave. The restaurant features catfish fillet on a sandwich or in a basket with fries. Wings, Philly cheesesteak, perch and shrimp po boy sandwiches, and various sides, complete the menu.

The Bartolotta Restaurants is celebrating the holiday season with a new regional menu at Ristorante Bartolotta, and special New Year’s Eve menus at its seven Milwaukee area restaurants. For more information, visit bartolottas.com.

Freshfin Poke opened a fast-casual restaurant at Bayshore in early November. The restaurant has other locations throughout Milwaukee, Madison, Brookfield and Wauwatosa.

Whiskey Haze (5513 W. North Ave.), a whiskey bar and restaurant in Washington Heights, features more than 80 different whiskey selections and a menu of snacks, appetizers, salads and entrées.

Nomad Coffee Bar (1668 N. Warren Ave.) opened on Milwaukee’s East Side. The soccer-themed café, owned by Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel, serves Valentine Coffee Co. Food options include breakfast burritos, topped or stuffed waffles, omelets, a bloody Mary bar and mimosas.

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea (916 E. State St.) is launching its limited-time-only 2021 Holiday Menu items including Cordial Cortado, Mayan Mocha, Hot Chocolate Flight, Roasted Chestnut Cookie Butter Toast and Whole Latke Love.

Reopenings

After operating solely via curbside pickup, take-out, delivery and outdoor patio service since the onset of the pandemic, Transfer Pizzeria Café (101 W. Mitchell St.) has reopened its dining room with reduced capacity and a limited menu.

Popular brunch spot Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern (234 E. Vine St.) reopened to in-person dining. Customers will be required to wear masks except when seated. If there’s a wait for seating in the intimate space, customers will be asked to wait outdoors in a heated outdoor area.

Closings

After a decade-plus of slinging java to East Siders seeking a pick-me-up, Brewed Café (1208 E. Brady St.) closed in October.

Stone Creek Coffee is closing its Bay View location at 2266 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. on Dec. 5. The reason for the closure, according to a statement posted by Stone Creek, has to do with a dispute over a structural issue of the building. Their other cafés will remain open.

Foxfire Food Truck announced via Facebook that their last day of service was Sunday, Nov. 28.

Miscellaneous

Punch Bowl Social, in the Milwaukee Bucks’ Deer District, remains closed as of late November. The Milwaukee Business Journal reported that “A Portland investment firm is seeking to block the reopening of Punch Bowl Social near Fiserv Forum, claiming it is the owner of furniture, games, fixtures and other equipment valued at about $4 million inside the entertainment venue.”

Several restaurant groups including Saz’s Hospitality Group are looking at the former Seven Seas restaurant property (1807 Nagawicka Road, Hartland) on Lake Nagawicka. Seven Seas closed Dec. 31, 2020, after 39 years in business.