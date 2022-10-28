October Restaurant News

Photo via Facebook / Honey Berry Cafe Honey Berry Honey Berry Cafe

The Honey Berry pancakes and café chain opened a new Milwaukee area location (2878 S. 108 St., West Allis) in a building that formerly housed Bulldog Ale House and a Perkin’s Restaurant & Bakery. Honey Berry has a full menu of breakfast favorites including pancakes, French toast, egg dishes and breakfast sandwiches. The restaurant has other locations in Brookfield and Greenfield, as well as in Illinois and Texas.

A new East Town food truck park is planned for a vacant lot located at North Van Buren Street and East Kilbourn Avenue. The new food park is the brainchild of the Brew’d Burger Shop food truck team, known for their beer-infused burgers. Brew’d Burger Shop opened at Zocalo Food Park this past March and operated there through October. The East Town food park could open as early as Oct. 30.

North Avenue Market food and retail hall opened at 5900 W. North Ave. The venue is home to a second location of Dawg City Hot Dogs, which currently operates at the 3rd Street Market Hall (275 W. Wisconsin Ave.). In addition, there’s A&B Desserts, offering ice cream, popcorn and smoothies, Arty’s Sweet Talk Cupcakes, A Taste of Java coffee shop, Fresh Farm Bowls, Sam’s Deli and S’Blended Boba Tea. Bittercube, makers of craft bitters, has partnered with market organizers to operate Mosler’s Vault craft cocktail bar. In addition, The Packed Picnic Company offers full service and luxury picnic planning and will pair any food and beverage offerings at North Avenue Market into customers’ picnic experiences.

Riverfront Pizzeria (509 E. Eris St.), known for Milwaukee-style and woodfire pizzas and an outdoor deck with picturesque views of the Milwaukee River, opened a second location in Brookfield, 17530 W. Bluemound Rd.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill (2011 S.1st St.) held a grand opening Oct. 25 at its R1VER location along the Kinnickinnic riverfront. Bridgewater Modern Grill offers a menu centered around a custom oak-fed Jade grill, in an open-kitchen concept.

NCG Hospitality real estate development has partnered with Madison-based Food Fight Restaurant Group to operate Il Cervo, an Italian restaurant located at The Trade hotel (420 W. Juneau Ave.), in the Deer District. Il Cervo, which means “The Deer” in Italian, features a 4,500-pound stone hearth pizza oven to fire varieties of hand-stretched sourdough pizza. The menu will also offer dry-aged steak served Florentine style, hand-rolled pasta, grilled fish and more.

The Gülden Room cocktail lounge and coffee shop opened inside the Dubbel Dutch hotel, 817 N. Marshall St. The business is operated by F Street Hospitality. Noble Catering and Events provides snacks such as spiced popcorn, a variety of charcuterie boards and desserts.

This and That

Photo via Facebook / 1840 Brewing 1840 Brewing and Lowlands Group

The building that recently housed Polonez, the beloved Polish restaurant that closed in September, has already been sold and is undergoing an exterior facelift. The property at 4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis was sold to Taxi and Tide, LLC, based in Caledonia, Wis. A play café is planned for the space.

The Lowlands Group, owners/operators of eight Wisconsin restaurants including Café Hollander and Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, has partnered with 1840 Brewing Company to launch a new addition to their Lowlands Brewing Collaborative Seasonal Saison Series. The beer, Lowlander Fall Saison, is brewed with a flaked rye and special B malt. It has aromas of black pepper, cinnamon and Belgian yeast, with flavors of pumpkin spice, caramel and apple cider.

Closures

Triskele’s (1801 S. Third) quietly closed its doors Oct. 8, after 15 years in business. Triskele’s gained a loyal following for its quaint ambiance and approachable menu featuring specialty pastas, burgers and mac and cheese. Triskele’s was also among a handful of restaurants to voluntarily go smoke-free before Wisconsin’s smoking ban went into effect in 2010.

Dairyland Old Fashioned Custard and Hamburgers closed its satellite location at Central Waters Brewing Co. tap room (1037 W. Juneau Ave.) to focus on operations at 3rd Street Market Hall.