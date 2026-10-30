October Restaurant News

Expand Photo: Zaffiro's - Facebook Zaffiro's Zaffiro's

Famed East Side pizzeria Zaffiro’s is partnering with Mo’s Irish Pub (10842 W Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa) to offer their Milwaukee-style thin crust pizza from a space within the pub. Look for the new location to open in early 2027.

Fishbone Social restaurant, café and lounge opened at 2501 W. North Ave. The all-day restaurant has a breakfast menu with fruit, muffins, coffee and tea drinks, and prepared dishes egg and seafood dishes. The lunch and dinner menus feature Louisiana-inspired comfort foods like macaroni and cheese, red beans and rice, greens, and seafood entrées including catfish, red snapper. Owner Bria Grant sources many ingredients locally from fisheries and the nearby Fondy Farmers Market and CAGE.

A Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location is in the works for Mayfair Mall (2500 N. Mayfair Rd.) in the former Panera Bread storefront. The conveyor-belt style sushi restaurant has nearly 100 locations across the United States.

Also in Wauwatosa, Miami-based Talkin' Tacos will open its first Wisconsin location at 7470 W. State St. The restaurant offers a halal menu of birria tacos, along with birria pizza, churros, specialty drinks and desserts.

Bonjour Crepes will open at 1806 E. North Ave., in the former FreshFin Poke space. The restaurant will feature sweet and savory crepes, coffee drinks and boba tea.

This and That

Expand Photo courtesy Café Corazon Café Corazon

Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week returns runs Nov. 2-8. Thirty-five locally owned restaurants that either specialize in plant-based foods or have committed to featuring at least one vegan item on their menus are participating with dining deals, limited-time vegan entrées, special activities and pop-ups.

“When we established Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week last year, our hope was simple. We wanted to spotlight the many options we have for dining out in our amazing city. Just like we do at Café Corazón, we don’t want folks to eat our vegan menu items because the dishes are vegan. We want guests to love our vegan offerings because they are delicious and just happen to also be vegan,” said of Café Corazón owner and Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week founder Wendy Mireles.

Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week 2026 participants include Ball ’n Biscuit Catering, Beerline Cafe, Café Corazón, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, Classic Slice, Cloud Red, Comet Cafe, Dead Bird Brewing, Easy Tyger, Explorium Distilled, Flour to the People, Haven Cafe, Hen’s Deli, Honeypie Cafe, hoochMKE, Ian's Pizza Milwaukee, Karma Cafe & Smoothie Bar, Kindra's Vegan Treats, La Cocina Del Sur, La Mariposa Panaderia, Lucky Ginger, LuLu Cafe and Bar, Num Pang, Paloma Taco & Tequila, Palomino Bar, Plant Joy Deli, Screaming Tuna Sushi, Solful Kitchen, Strange Town, Temple Goddess Cafe, Thai-namite, Tricklebee Cafe, Twisted Plants, Vegan Soul, and Wonderland. Learn more at https://www.instagram.com/mkeveganweek/

Immy’s African Cuisine is planning to move from its current location at 2847 N. Oakland Ave. to a larger space across the street. The new, larger space will allow Immy’s owner Immy Kaggwa to expand the menu and the dining area.

Barnacle Buds (1955 S. Hilbert St.) will again transform into a wintertime supper club. Gene’s Supper Club will operate in the space from October through February 27, 2027. Gene’s will feature steak and fish entrées, along with classic supper club sides of baked potato and salads. Space is limited; reservations can be made at www.barnaclebuds.com/general-clean.

Fiserv Forum announced exciting new food offerings for the 2026-27 Milwaukee Bucks season. Fans can find the Cream City smash burger at the Mecca Burger Bar stands; Half Court smash tacos at the Johnsonville stand; The Cluckery’s new Spicy Chicken Sandwich and King’s Hawaiian Churro Bites; Smoked Brisket Elote, at the Smoke Stack; BBQ Pork Baked Potato, at Spuds; and Cheesecake Parfaits at The Spot.

A rebranding is in the works for Habanero’s Mexican Kitchen & Margarita House (7700 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield). Renderings recently submitted to the City of Greenfield’s Plan Commission shows a new name of Butter’d Up Kitchen & Bar, along with an updated exterior and an earlier opening time.

Habanero’s Mexican Kitchen has operated in the space since 2016. The building had previously housed Dr. Dawg, and before that, Hooter’s.

Mr. B's - A Bartolotta Steakhouse - Mequon will celebrate Napa Valley's Duckhorn Vineyards on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. The ticketed event includes firsthand wine expertise and the stories behind 50 years of Duckhorn winemaking, and a five-course meal with Duckhorn wine pairings. Tickets are $160 and can be purchased here.

Kudos

The Vanguard (2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) made PETA’s Top 10 list of restaurants serving the best vegan sausages in the country. Vanguard’s Vegan Brat consists of house-made seitan and is topped with sauerkraut and onions. The restaurant also offers Vegan Chorizo made with house seitan, smoked paprika, chipotle, and oregano, topped with tomato, onion, and jalapeño, along with vegan ranch and vegan cheese dipping sauces.

Closings

Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen (704 S. Second St.) has closed. The owners cited via social media that the decision to close was due to financial reasons.