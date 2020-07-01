School Sisters Host Curbside Beer Garden July 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of the School Sisters of St. Francis

The School Sisters of St. Francis will hold a drive-through beer garden fundraiser on Saturday, July 11, from 2-6 p.m. on their St. Joseph Center grounds at 29th Street and Orchard Street in Milwaukee.

Building on the success of last summer’s “Sister Water Beer Garden” series, the sisters are offering a new kind of event that recognizes social distancing. Guests who pre-order a “beer garden in a box” will receive a 64-ounce growler with a choice of freshly tapped Sprecher’s beers or root beers along with two commemorative 2020 beer garden pint glasses, two 5-ounce “take-and-bake” soft pretzels, and a jar of Sprecher’s gourmet spicy brown mustard.

“Because of social distancing guidelines, we will be offering website ordering and a no-contact, drive-up service,” said Pam Mueller, the sisters’ director of mission advancement. “To truly make this a fun event, we will be streaming a live performance by the Kaleidoscope band on our Facebook page.”

Guests will schedule a convenient pick-up time when they place their order. All orders must be reserved by July 10 at 3 p.m. for pick up the next day.

Proceeds will support access to clean water at the sisters’ missions in Guatemala, Peru, India and Tanzania, including building new wells, safe water storage facilities, and filtration systems.

For full details and to pre-order, visit www.sssf.org.