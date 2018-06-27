State Fair's Milwaukee Mule Competition Puts Local Twist on a Classic

Creativity abounds at the Wisconsin State Fair’s culinary competitions, and amateur bartenders have long enjoyed pouring their originality into the cocktail contests. This year’s featured cocktail, the Milwaukee Mule, encourages home bartenders to put a local twist on the Moscow Mule—a drink defined as consisting of spicy ginger beer, vodka and lime juice—by using a Wisconsin distilled spirit.

“We do a new contest every year, and what we’ve found is that our exhibitors love putting alcohol into recipes,” said Jill Albanese, director of competitive exhibits for the State Fair, “so if we were going to have one alcohol contest this year, it is the Milwaukee Mule.”

The public can check out the Milwaukee Mule competition Sunday, Aug. 5 at Grand Champion Hall. The contest is for amateurs and sponsored by The Packing House restaurant. Professional bartenders are not allowed to enter, but Albanese encourages anyone who thinks they can make a killer Milwaukee Mule to sign up. Participants have to preregister by June 13 (the late entry deadline is June 20, for a $25 entry fee). Entrants check in Aug. 5 between 7:30 and 8 a.m. and are to bring their items, including alcohol, to make a one-pint Mason jar serving. A designated prep area will be set up for exhibitors to mix their beverage 30 minutes prior to the start of judging at 3 p.m.

“The judges give comments such as how you use certain ingredients, or how you achieved a particular flavor. They give feedback to encourage ways to help you make it better,” Albanese said.

Judging is based on taste, appearance, creativity and originality. The first place winner will receive a $150 gift card to The Packing House. Additional Packing House gift cards of $75 and $50 will go to the second and third place winners, respectively. First-time entrants will receive a ribbon, and all entrants receive one admission ticket to the State Fair, along with one parking pass. “So we’re paying you to come to the fair and have a good time,” Albanese said.

For more information or to register, call 414-313-2767 or visit wistatefair.com/pdfs/competitions/entry_info/culinary_during_fair.pdf.

