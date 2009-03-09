Winter Mix Salad

Although winter often poses problems with obtaining fresh locally grown produce, Milwaukeeans are lucky to have Growing Power products available to them. Grown in greenhouses, winter produce is limited to tender shoots and baby greens. This salad uses their Winter Mix and has such good flavor; it is hard to find a better base for your salad. I personally like a mixture of salt, acid and sugar in my salads and this recipe reflects it.

In a salad bowl, combine the following ingredients:

1 package of Growing Power Winter Mix (available at Outpost Foods)

2 radishes, very thinly sliced

%uFFFD sweet onion, finely chopped

%uFFFD of a nice, crisp apple of your choosing, diced

A handful of salted pecans, crushed coarsely

1 ripe plum tomato (or any tomato you like), diced

A handful of dried cranberries, chopped coarsely

For the dressing, mix together 3 tablespoons of a high quality oil (a first cold pressed extra virgin olive oil is nice), a tablespoon of high quality vinegar of your choosing, salt and pepper to taste, a pinch of sugar and a tablespoon of fresh pomegranate juice. I also like that fancy expensive Sicilian blood orange juice, or any fresh juice for that matter. The key is to find the right balance of acid and sugar, and to mix the dressing until the oil and vinegar have blended together thoroughly.