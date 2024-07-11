DanDan Still “Tops” in MKE Dining

× Expand Photo by Susan Harpt Grimes DanDan DanDan

Since the television show “Top Chef Milwaukee” aired, there’s been a lot of buzz about competitor Chef Dan Jacobs and the restaurant he co-owns and operates with fellow chef Dan Van Rite, DanDan. The two Dans made quite a splash when they opened the modern Chinese American restaurant in 2016. Nominated for several James Beard Awards over the years, Dandan continues to turn heads (and taste buds) with innovative and creative twists on classic Chinese food. While some folks may have sampled their first DanDan delicacies at Summerfest this year, nothing can really match the experience of dining in at DanDan.

On a recent visit, the restaurant was hopping, but service was still fast and friendly. A charming seasonal outdoor dining area was full, and the indoor dining room filled up quickly. Reservations are accepted and probably a good idea, even on weeknights. The modern decor features a mix of booths and square dining tables, lots of natural wood and cool Asian inspired art.

While not specifically a “small plate” restaurant, DanDan works quite well if you like to share with your dining companions. That said, if you begin your meal with anything from the Dim Sum offerings, it will be a small plate and perfect for sharing. While you may be tempted to try something familiar like the egg rolls ($8) or crab Rangoon ($16), both of which are quite good, it’s worth stretching your wings a bit to try something new. Don’t overlook the phenomenal smashed cucumbers ($10) which, while sounding rather simple, consists of the perfect balance of heat and flavor - the chilies bring the heat, but the cucumber is refreshing.

Another delicious option are the Mungbean Kimchee Pancakes ($13), three incredibly light pancakes served with a sweet, mild Shanghai sauce, and a zippy radish, cabbage and carrot kimchi. You may also want to try the popular Sichuan Pork Dumplings ($15) which are packed with layers of flavor so tasty, you’ll wish there was an extra bite or two when they’re gone.

Happy Chicken

DanDan offers several noodles or rice-based dishes that are accessible for diners who aren't looking for a challenge. The salt & pepper fried rice ($15) is delicious and satisfying. Add egg and chicken, shrimp, or BBQ pork for a few extra dollars to round out the dish. The DanDan noodles ($17) are a long-time patron favorite with a pleasing kick of heat from the spicy ground pork and chili oil.

House specialties, served with rice, include the happy chicken ($22) which features lots of dried chili peppers, and crispy fried chicken that’s not overly saucy but is quite hot for a more mildly inclined palate. Another specialty is the ever popular, General Tso’s cauliflower ($17) which is simply a delight for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike with layers of flavor that elevates the dish to new heights. Or go with the sumptuous and tender Mongolian beef ($22) chock full of stir-fried bell peppers and onions in a rich, unforgettable sauce.

If you’re not quite ready to commit to a full dinner at DanDan, you may want to check out their all-you-can-eat Friday lunch buffet ($30) to sample a wide range of different dishes.

