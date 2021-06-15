Patio Guide 2021

It’s hard to remember but for many years, restaurants with outdoor seating were rare in Milwaukee. Since the ’90s patio, dining has exploded and there’s no going back. This summer as the world returns to normal, Milwaukee’s patios may well be busier than ever before. Here are a few of our favorite places to eat outside.


Aperitivo (Pritzlaff Building)
311 N. Plankinton Ave.
414-276-4400
aperitivomke.com
Food: Yes
Full Bar: Yes


At Random
2501 S. Delaware Ave.
414-481-8030
atrandommke.com
Food: Some consider ice cream food
Full Bar: Cocktails


The Backyard
2155 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 
414-751-4087
thebackyardmke.com
Food: Pizza, grills available for customer use
Full Bar: Yes


Balistreri’s Bluemound Inn
6501 W. Bluemound Road
414-258-9881
balistreris.com
Food: Italian
Full Bar: Yes


Balzac
1716 N. Arlington Place
414-755-0099
balzacwinebar.com
Food: Small plates, modern
Full Bar: Yes


Barnacle Bud’s
1955 S. Hilbert St.
414-481-9974
barnacle-buds.com
Food: Bar food, seafood
Full Bar: Yes


Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W. Lexington Blvd.
414-236-7000
thebavarianbierhaus.com
Food: German
Full Bar: Yes


Bel Air Cantina
Locations in Milwaukee (Downer Ave. and Water St.), Brookfield, Oak Creek and Wauwatosa
belaircantina.com
Food: Mexican fusion
Full Bar: Yes


The Beer Garden
1133 N. Old World Third St.
414-908-0401
thebeergardenmke.com
Food: Order from MECCA Sports Bar or Cream City Cluckery
Full Bar: Yes


Best Place
901 W. Juneau Ave.
414-847-1330
bestplacemilwaukee.com
Food: No
Full Bar: Beer only


Black Husky Brewing
909 E. Locust St.
414-736-4141
blackhuskybrewing.com
Food: Occasional food truck near patio
Full Bar: Beer only


Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St.
414-431-1133
bluebatkitchen.com
Food: Yes
Full Bar: Yes


Boone & Crocket
818 S. Water St.
414-212-8115
boonemilwaukee.com
Food: Taco truck in parking lot
Full Bar: Yes


Botanas
816 S. Fifth St.
414-672-3755
botanasrestaurant.com
Food: Mexican
Full Bar: Yes


Botanas II
1421 E. Howard Ave.
414-489-0529
botanas2onhoward.com
Food: Mexican
Full Bar: Yes


Bottle House 42
1130 N. Ninth St.
414-988-1550
bottlehouse42.com
Food: Modern comfort
Full Bar: Yes


The Brick Pub & Grill
6343 N. Green Bay Ave.
414-797-0710
thebrickpubandgrill.com
Food: Pub fare
Full Bar: Yes


Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club
7700 Harwood Ave.
414-271-7700
thebuckatabon.com
Food: Family style
Full Bar: Yes


Cactus Club
2496 S. Wentworth Ave.
414-697-0663
cactusclubmilwaukee.com
Food: Semi-regular food truck service from Frida’s Cocina
Full Bar: Yes


Café Benelux
346 N. Broadway
414-501-2500
cafebenelux.com
Food: European
Full Bar: Yes


Café Corazon 
3129 N. Bremen St., 414-810-3941
2394 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., 414-544-2774
corazonmilwaukee.com
Food: Mexican
Full Bar: Yes     


Café Hollander
2608 N. Downer Ave., 414-963-6366
7677 W. State St., 414-475-6771
cafehollander.com
Food: Yes
Full Bar: Yes


Camino
434 S. Second St.
414-800-5641  
caminomke.com
Food: Modern comfort
Full Bar: Yes


Camp Bar
6600 W. North Ave., 414-763-3793
4044 N. Oakland Ave., 414-962-5182
campbarmke.com
Food: Yes
Full Bar: Yes


Casablanca
728 E. Brady St., 414-271-6000
17800 W. Bluemound Road, 262-261-6000
casablancaonbrady.com
Food: Middle Eastern
Full Bar: Yes


Centro Café
808 E. Center St.
414-455-3751
centrocaferiverwest.com
Food: Eclectic contemporary
Full Bar: Yes


City Lights Brewing
2210 W. Mt. Vernon Ave. 
414-436-1011
citylightsbrewing.com
Food: Bar food, fish fry
Full Bar: Beer only


Cloud Red
4488 N. Oakland Ave.
414-231-9660
cloudredmke.com
Food: Comfort food to vegetarian options
Full Bar: Yes


Crossroads Collective
2238 N. Farwell Ave.
414-736-9081
crossroadscollectivemke.com
Food: Several restaurants with diverse menus
Full Bar: Yes


Draft & Vessel
4417 N. Oakland Ave.
414-533-5599
draftandvessel.com
Food: No
Full Bar: Beer only


Dorsia
1307 E. Brady St.
414-539-6826
dorsiamke.com
Food: Italian
Full Bar: Yes


Eagle Park Brewing Company
823 E. Hamilton St.
414-585-0123
S64 W15640 Commerce Center Parkway
eagleparkbrewing.com
Food: Pub fare
Full Bar: Mainly beer, Muskego location has distillery


Eddie Martini’s
8612 W. Watertown Plank Road
414-771-6680
eddiemartinis.com
Food: Fine Dining
Full Bar: Yes


Elwood’s Liquor & Tap
1111 N. Water St.
414-810-1436
Facebook Page
Food: No
Full Bar: Yes


Explorium Brewpub
5300 S. 76th St.
414-423-1365
exploriumbrew.com
Food: Eclectic pub fare
Full Bar: Yes


Fink’s
1875 N. Humboldt Ave.
414-226-5882
finksmke.com
Food: No
Full Bar: Yes


Good City Brewing
333 W. Juneau Ave. (Deer District), 414-539-4173
2108 N. Farwell Ave., 414-539-4173
goodcitybrewing.com
Food: Eclectic bar food; pizza, burgers, salad, vegetarian options
Full Bar: Beer, wine, ciders


Great Lakes Distillery
616 W. Virginia St.
414-431-8683
greatlakesdistillery.com
Food: Small plates, wings, sandwiches, comfort, bar fare
Full Bar: Yes


Harbor House
550 N. Harbor Drive
414-395-4900
bartolottas.com/harbor-house
Food: Fine dining
Full Bar: Yes


The Harp
113 E. Juneau Ave.
414-289-0700
theharpirishpub.com
Food: Pub fare
Full Bar: Yes


Indeed Brewing Company
530 S. Second St.
414-216-9007
indeedbrewing.com
Food: Light snacks, pizza
Full Bar: Beer only


Kegel’s Inn
5901 W. National Ave.
414-257-9999
kegelsinn.com
Food: German
Full Bar: Yes


Kruz
354 E. National Ave.
414-272-5789
Facebook page
Food: No
Full Bar: Yes


La Merenda
125 E. National Ave.
414-389-0125
lamerenda125.com
Food: Global
Full Bar: Yes


Leff’s Lucky Town
7208 W. State St.
414-258-9886
leffs.com
Food: Pub fare
Full Bar: Yes


Lost Whale
2152 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-249-3188
lostwhalemke.com
Food: No
Full Bar: Yes


Mader’s
1041 N. Old World Third St.
414-271-3377
madersrestaurant.com
Food: German
Full Bar: Yes


Martino’s Hot Dogs
1215 W. Layton Ave.
414-281-5580
martinoshotdogs.com
Food: Hot Dogs
Full Bar: No


McGillycuddy’s 
1135 N. Water St.
414-278-8888
McgillycuddysMilwaukee.com
Food: Irish Pub Fare
Full Bar: Yes


MECCA Sports Bar & Grill
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
414-908-0401
themeccamke.com
Food: Burgers
Full Bar: Yes


Merge
1932 E. Kenilworth Ave.
414-226-5160
mergemilwaukee.com
Food: Korean
Full Bar: Yes


Milwaukee Ale House
233 N. Water St.
414-226-2337
ale-house.com
Food: Burgers
Full Bar: Yes


Milwaukee Sail Loft
649 E. Erie St.
414-223-0100
milwaukeesailloft.com
Food: Seafood
Full Bar: Yes


Motor Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum
401 W. Canal St.
414-287-2778
motorrestaurant.com
Food: Burgers, Pub Fare
Full Bar: Yes


Movida
600 S. Sixth St.
414-488-9146
hotelmadridmke.com
Food: Spanish
Full Bar: Yes


Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
8933 S. 27th St.
414-304-0300
mulliganson27th.com
Food: Irish and pub food
Full Bar: Yes


Nomad World Pub
1401 E. Brady St.
414-224-8111
nomadworldpub.com
Food: Burgers
Full Bar: Yes


O’Donoghue’s Irish Pub
13225 Watertown Plank Road
262-641-2730
odonoghuesirishpub.com
Food: Irish, pub food
Full Bar: Yes


O’Lydia’s
338 S. First St., 414-271-7546
olydias.com
Food: Irish, wings
Full Bar: Yes


Oakland Gyros
530 W. Layton Ave. 
414-744-2555
Facebook Page
Food: Greek, burgers
Full Bar: No


Oscar’s Pub and Grill
1712 W. Pierce St.
414-810-1820
oscarsonpierce.com
Food: Burgers
Full Bar: Yes


Palomino
2491 S. Superior St.
414-747-1007
palominobar.com
Food: Southern, Brunch
Full Bar: Yes


Pizza Man
2597 N. Downer Ave.
414-272-1745
pizzamanwi.com
Food: Pizza
Full Bar: Yes


Public Table
5835 W. National Ave.
414-488-2948
public-table.com
Food: Pub fare
Full Bar: Yes


Red Lion Pub
1850 N. Water St.
414-431-9009
redlionpubmke.com
Food: English, burgers, brunch
Full Bar: Yes


Rock Bottom Brewery
740 N. Plankinton Ave.
414-276-3030
rockbottom.com
Food: Burgers, pub fare, pizza
Full Bar: Yes


Sabor Tropical
2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 
414-988-8030
sabortropicalmke.com
Food: Latin
Full Bar: Yes


Sabrosa Café
3216 S. Howell Ave.
312-834-1929
sabrosa.cafe
Food: Latin
Full Bar:


SALA
2613 E. Hampshire St.
414-964-2611
saladining.com
Food: Italian
Full Bar: Yes


Santino’s Little Italy
352 E. Stewart St.
414-897-7367
santinoslittleitaly.com
Food: Italian
Full Bar: Yes


The Saucy Swine (Redbar)
2245 E. St. Francis Ave.
414-509-5390
thesaucyswine.com
Food: Barbeque
Full Bar: Yes


Saz’s State House
5539 W. State St.
414-453-2410
sazs.com
Food: Barbeque
Full Bar: Yes


Skyline Bar & Lounge
1037 W. McKinley Ave
414-226-6516
nostudios.com
Food: No
Full Bar: Yes


South Shore Terrace & Beer Garden
2900 S. Shore Drive
414-617-1147
southshoreterrace.com
Food: Burgers, appetizers
Full Bar: Beer only


Sportclub
750 N. Jefferson St.
414-808-1588
sportclubmke.com
Food: Pub fare
Full Bar: Yes


Station No. 6
6800 W. Becher St.
stationno6.com
Food: Appetizers
Full Bar: Yes


Stubby’s Gastropub
2060 N. Humboldt Blvd.
414-763-6324
stubbyspubandgrub.com
Food: Burgers
Full Bar: Yes


Tavolino
2315 N. Murray Ave.
414-797-1400
tavolinomke.com
Food: Italian
Full Bar: Yes


Tenuta’s
2995 S. Clement Ave.
414-431-1014
tenutasitalian.com
Food: Italian
Full Bar: Yes


Tess
2499 N. Bartlett Ave.
414-964-8377
tess2499.com
Food: Contemporary
Full Bar: Yes


Three Lions Pub
4515 N. Oakland Ave.
414-763-6992
threelionspub.com
Food: Brunch, pub fare
Full Bar: Yes


Toast
231 S. Second St.
414-539-4179
toastmilwaukee.com
Food: Brunch
Full Bar: Yes


Tre Rivali
200 N. Broadway
414-291-3971
trerivalirestaurant.com
Food: Mediterranean
Full Bar: Yes


Twisted Fisherman
1200 W. Canal St.
414-384-2722
twistedfisherman.com
Food: Seafood
Full Bar: Yes


Uncle Buck’s
1125 N. Old World Third St.
414-988-0355
unclebucksonthird.com
Food: Burgers, pub fare
Full Bar: Yes


Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern
234 E. Vine St.
414-763-3021
unclewolfies.com
Food: Breakfast
Full Bar: Yes


Von Trier
2235 N. Farwell Ave.
414-272-1775
vontriers.com
Food: German
Full Bar: Yes


White House
2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-897-0495
whitehousebayview.com
Food: Fine dining
Full Bar: Yes


The Wicked Hop
345 N. Broadway St.
414-223-0345
thewickedhop.com
Food: Burgers, pub fare
Full Bar: Yes


Wonderland
732 E. Burleigh St. 
414-372-7880
artbarwonderland.com
Food: Eclectic contemporary
Full Bar: Yes


Zocalo Food Park
636 S. 6th St.
414-433-9747
zocalomke.com
Food: Burgers, Mexican, appetizers, food trucks
Full Bar: Yes