Patio Guide 2021

It’s hard to remember but for many years, restaurants with outdoor seating were rare in Milwaukee. Since the ’90s patio, dining has exploded and there’s no going back. This summer as the world returns to normal, Milwaukee’s patios may well be busier than ever before. Here are a few of our favorite places to eat outside.

Aperitivo (Pritzlaff Building) 311 N. Plankinton Ave. 414-276-4400 aperitivomke.com Food: Yes Full Bar: Yes At Random 2501 S. Delaware Ave. 414-481-8030 atrandommke.com Food: Some consider ice cream food Full Bar: Cocktails The Backyard 2155 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-751-4087 thebackyardmke.com Food: Pizza, grills available for customer use Full Bar: Yes Balistreri’s Bluemound Inn 6501 W. Bluemound Road 414-258-9881 balistreris.com Food: Italian Full Bar: Yes Balzac 1716 N. Arlington Place 414-755-0099 balzacwinebar.com Food: Small plates, modern Full Bar: Yes Barnacle Bud’s 1955 S. Hilbert St. 414-481-9974 barnacle-buds.com Food: Bar food, seafood Full Bar: Yes Bavarian Bierhaus 700 W. Lexington Blvd. 414-236-7000 thebavarianbierhaus.com Food: German Full Bar: Yes Bel Air Cantina Locations in Milwaukee (Downer Ave. and Water St.), Brookfield, Oak Creek and Wauwatosa belaircantina.com Food: Mexican fusion Full Bar: Yes The Beer Garden 1133 N. Old World Third St. 414-908-0401 thebeergardenmke.com Food: Order from MECCA Sports Bar or Cream City Cluckery Full Bar: Yes Best Place 901 W. Juneau Ave. 414-847-1330 bestplacemilwaukee.com Food: No Full Bar: Beer only Black Husky Brewing 909 E. Locust St. 414-736-4141 blackhuskybrewing.com Food: Occasional food truck near patio Full Bar: Beer only Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria 249 N. Water St. 414-431-1133 bluebatkitchen.com Food: Yes Full Bar: Yes Boone & Crocket 818 S. Water St. 414-212-8115 boonemilwaukee.com Food: Taco truck in parking lot Full Bar: Yes Botanas 816 S. Fifth St. 414-672-3755 botanasrestaurant.com Food: Mexican Full Bar: Yes Botanas II 1421 E. Howard Ave. 414-489-0529 botanas2onhoward.com Food: Mexican Full Bar: Yes Bottle House 42 1130 N. Ninth St. 414-988-1550 bottlehouse42.com Food: Modern comfort Full Bar: Yes The Brick Pub & Grill 6343 N. Green Bay Ave. 414-797-0710 thebrickpubandgrill.com Food: Pub fare Full Bar: Yes Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club 7700 Harwood Ave. 414-271-7700 thebuckatabon.com Food: Family style Full Bar: Yes Cactus Club 2496 S. Wentworth Ave. 414-697-0663 cactusclubmilwaukee.com Food: Semi-regular food truck service from Frida’s Cocina Full Bar: Yes Café Benelux 346 N. Broadway 414-501-2500 cafebenelux.com Food: European Full Bar: Yes Café Corazon 3129 N. Bremen St., 414-810-3941 2394 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., 414-544-2774 corazonmilwaukee.com Food: Mexican Full Bar: Yes Café Hollander 2608 N. Downer Ave., 414-963-6366 7677 W. State St., 414-475-6771 cafehollander.com Food: Yes Full Bar: Yes Camino 434 S. Second St. 414-800-5641 caminomke.com Food: Modern comfort Full Bar: Yes Camp Bar 6600 W. North Ave., 414-763-3793 4044 N. Oakland Ave., 414-962-5182 campbarmke.com Food: Yes Full Bar: Yes Casablanca 728 E. Brady St., 414-271-6000 17800 W. Bluemound Road, 262-261-6000 casablancaonbrady.com Food: Middle Eastern Full Bar: Yes Centro Café 808 E. Center St. 414-455-3751 centrocaferiverwest.com Food: Eclectic contemporary Full Bar: Yes City Lights Brewing 2210 W. Mt. Vernon Ave. 414-436-1011 citylightsbrewing.com Food: Bar food, fish fry Full Bar: Beer only Cloud Red 4488 N. Oakland Ave. 414-231-9660 cloudredmke.com Food: Comfort food to vegetarian options Full Bar: Yes Crossroads Collective 2238 N. Farwell Ave. 414-736-9081 crossroadscollectivemke.com Food: Several restaurants with diverse menus Full Bar: Yes Draft & Vessel 4417 N. Oakland Ave. 414-533-5599 draftandvessel.com Food: No Full Bar: Beer only Dorsia 1307 E. Brady St. 414-539-6826 dorsiamke.com Food: Italian Full Bar: Yes Eagle Park Brewing Company 823 E. Hamilton St. 414-585-0123 S64 W15640 Commerce Center Parkway eagleparkbrewing.com Food: Pub fare Full Bar: Mainly beer, Muskego location has distillery Eddie Martini’s 8612 W. Watertown Plank Road 414-771-6680 eddiemartinis.com Food: Fine Dining Full Bar: Yes Elwood’s Liquor & Tap 1111 N. Water St. 414-810-1436 Facebook Page Food: No Full Bar: Yes Explorium Brewpub 5300 S. 76th St. 414-423-1365 exploriumbrew.com Food: Eclectic pub fare Full Bar: Yes Fink’s 1875 N. Humboldt Ave. 414-226-5882 finksmke.com Food: No Full Bar: Yes Good City Brewing 333 W. Juneau Ave. (Deer District), 414-539-4173 2108 N. Farwell Ave., 414-539-4173 goodcitybrewing.com Food: Eclectic bar food; pizza, burgers, salad, vegetarian options Full Bar: Beer, wine, ciders Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St. 414-431-8683 greatlakesdistillery.com Food: Small plates, wings, sandwiches, comfort, bar fare Full Bar: Yes Harbor House 550 N. Harbor Drive 414-395-4900 bartolottas.com/harbor-house Food: Fine dining Full Bar: Yes The Harp 113 E. Juneau Ave. 414-289-0700 theharpirishpub.com Food: Pub fare Full Bar: Yes Indeed Brewing Company 530 S. Second St. 414-216-9007 indeedbrewing.com Food: Light snacks, pizza Full Bar: Beer only Kegel’s Inn 5901 W. National Ave. 414-257-9999 kegelsinn.com Food: German Full Bar: Yes Kruz 354 E. National Ave. 414-272-5789 Facebook page Food: No Full Bar: Yes La Merenda 125 E. National Ave. 414-389-0125 lamerenda125.com Food: Global Full Bar: Yes Leff’s Lucky Town 7208 W. State St. 414-258-9886 leffs.com Food: Pub fare Full Bar: Yes Lost Whale 2152 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-249-3188 lostwhalemke.com Food: No Full Bar: Yes Mader’s 1041 N. Old World Third St. 414-271-3377 madersrestaurant.com Food: German Full Bar: Yes Martino’s Hot Dogs 1215 W. Layton Ave. 414-281-5580 martinoshotdogs.com Food: Hot Dogs Full Bar: No McGillycuddy’s 1135 N. Water St. 414-278-8888 McgillycuddysMilwaukee.com Food: Irish Pub Fare Full Bar: Yes MECCA Sports Bar & Grill 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave. 414-908-0401 themeccamke.com Food: Burgers Full Bar: Yes Merge 1932 E. Kenilworth Ave. 414-226-5160 mergemilwaukee.com Food: Korean Full Bar: Yes Milwaukee Ale House 233 N. Water St. 414-226-2337 ale-house.com Food: Burgers Full Bar: Yes Milwaukee Sail Loft 649 E. Erie St. 414-223-0100 milwaukeesailloft.com Food: Seafood Full Bar: Yes Motor Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum 401 W. Canal St. 414-287-2778 motorrestaurant.com Food: Burgers, Pub Fare Full Bar: Yes Movida 600 S. Sixth St. 414-488-9146 hotelmadridmke.com Food: Spanish Full Bar: Yes Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill 8933 S. 27th St. 414-304-0300 mulliganson27th.com Food: Irish and pub food Full Bar: Yes Nomad World Pub 1401 E. Brady St. 414-224-8111 nomadworldpub.com Food: Burgers Full Bar: Yes O’Donoghue’s Irish Pub 13225 Watertown Plank Road 262-641-2730 odonoghuesirishpub.com Food: Irish, pub food Full Bar: Yes O’Lydia’s 338 S. First St., 414-271-7546 olydias.com Food: Irish, wings Full Bar: Yes Oakland Gyros 530 W. Layton Ave. 414-744-2555 Facebook Page Food: Greek, burgers Full Bar: No Oscar’s Pub and Grill 1712 W. Pierce St. 414-810-1820 oscarsonpierce.com Food: Burgers Full Bar: Yes Palomino 2491 S. Superior St. 414-747-1007 palominobar.com Food: Southern, Brunch Full Bar: Yes Pizza Man 2597 N. Downer Ave. 414-272-1745 pizzamanwi.com Food: Pizza Full Bar: Yes Public Table 5835 W. National Ave. 414-488-2948 public-table.com Food: Pub fare Full Bar: Yes Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St. 414-431-9009 redlionpubmke.com Food: English, burgers, brunch Full Bar: Yes Rock Bottom Brewery 740 N. Plankinton Ave. 414-276-3030 rockbottom.com Food: Burgers, pub fare, pizza Full Bar: Yes Sabor Tropical 2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-988-8030 sabortropicalmke.com Food: Latin Full Bar: Yes Sabrosa Café 3216 S. Howell Ave. 312-834-1929 sabrosa.cafe Food: Latin Full Bar: SALA 2613 E. Hampshire St. 414-964-2611 saladining.com Food: Italian Full Bar: Yes Santino’s Little Italy 352 E. Stewart St. 414-897-7367 santinoslittleitaly.com Food: Italian Full Bar: Yes The Saucy Swine (Redbar) 2245 E. St. Francis Ave. 414-509-5390 thesaucyswine.com Food: Barbeque Full Bar: Yes Saz’s State House 5539 W. State St. 414-453-2410 sazs.com Food: Barbeque Full Bar: Yes Skyline Bar & Lounge 1037 W. McKinley Ave 414-226-6516 nostudios.com Food: No Full Bar: Yes South Shore Terrace & Beer Garden 2900 S. Shore Drive 414-617-1147 southshoreterrace.com Food: Burgers, appetizers Full Bar: Beer only Sportclub 750 N. Jefferson St. 414-808-1588 sportclubmke.com Food: Pub fare Full Bar: Yes Station No. 6 6800 W. Becher St. stationno6.com Food: Appetizers Full Bar: Yes Stubby’s Gastropub 2060 N. Humboldt Blvd. 414-763-6324 stubbyspubandgrub.com Food: Burgers Full Bar: Yes Tavolino 2315 N. Murray Ave. 414-797-1400 tavolinomke.com Food: Italian Full Bar: Yes Tenuta’s 2995 S. Clement Ave. 414-431-1014 tenutasitalian.com Food: Italian Full Bar: Yes Tess 2499 N. Bartlett Ave. 414-964-8377 tess2499.com Food: Contemporary Full Bar: Yes Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave. 414-763-6992 threelionspub.com Food: Brunch, pub fare Full Bar: Yes Toast 231 S. Second St. 414-539-4179 toastmilwaukee.com Food: Brunch Full Bar: Yes Tre Rivali 200 N. Broadway 414-291-3971 trerivalirestaurant.com Food: Mediterranean Full Bar: Yes Twisted Fisherman 1200 W. Canal St. 414-384-2722 twistedfisherman.com Food: Seafood Full Bar: Yes Uncle Buck’s 1125 N. Old World Third St. 414-988-0355 unclebucksonthird.com Food: Burgers, pub fare Full Bar: Yes Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern 234 E. Vine St. 414-763-3021 unclewolfies.com Food: Breakfast Full Bar: Yes Von Trier 2235 N. Farwell Ave. 414-272-1775 vontriers.com Food: German Full Bar: Yes White House 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-897-0495 whitehousebayview.com Food: Fine dining Full Bar: Yes The Wicked Hop 345 N. Broadway St. 414-223-0345 thewickedhop.com Food: Burgers, pub fare Full Bar: Yes Wonderland 732 E. Burleigh St. 414-372-7880 artbarwonderland.com Food: Eclectic contemporary Full Bar: Yes Zocalo Food Park 636 S. 6th St. 414-433-9747 zocalomke.com Food: Burgers, Mexican, appetizers, food trucks Full Bar: Yes