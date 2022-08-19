Savory Changes at Bombay Sweets

× Expand Photo: Bombay Sweets - Facebook Bombay Sweets Bombay Sweets

Over 20 years ago, Bombay Sweets (3401 S. 13th St.) introduced the concept of vegetarian East Indian fare to Milwaukee. What may have seemed novel at the end of the ‘90s has become a local institution, a regular entry in lists of the city’s best Indian restaurants and a perennial among the best inexpensive places to eat in town.

Its once-utilitarian dining area decor received an upgrade to a burgundy-and gold color scheme several years ago. And compared to the ravages of inflation, its prices haven’t risen all that much. But now some changes have come to its menu.

At this writing, the differences have yet to show in Bombay Sweets paper menu and website but are visible on the restaurant’s video screen.

Since ownership changed this March 2022 a locally unique selection of Desi-Chinese entrees has been added. These entrees result from the little-known history of Chinese immigration to India during colonial times. Included among that handful of dishes are a variation on fried rice and produce-heavy Hakka noodles; the pasta itself is thicker than Mei Fun, but likely not thick as Udon noodles.

Significant to diners seeking to avoid dairy products is the institution of a dedicated vegan menu. The short list is inclusive enough to contain at least one beverage: a coconut iteration of Bombay’s sweet and tangy mango lassi instead of the regular yogurt version,

I opted for the thali platter, which at $9.99 remains a more than reasonable value and fine way for newcomers to give East Indian food a try. Two curries, a lentil stew, two breads, some tongue-cooling raita and choice of dessert should give anyone an indication of whether they want further explore Bombay Sweet’s many delights.

It shouldn't be forgotten that those delights include made-on-premises sweets and savory snacks. The change of hands has resulted in changes that are largely for the better and should assure it remain a neighborhood treasure and go-to destination for lovers of unpretentious presentations and abundant flavors.