Starting the Day at Prime Minister

Prime Minister Family Restaurant (517 N. Main Street, Thiensville) is an eatery where breakfast is apt to offer wholly unique or rare breakfast entrees that may easily make it a place for destination dining. Befitting the Mediterranean influence of its wide menu, gyro and Italian sausage omelets—the former with feta and tzatziki sauce on the side, the latter sluffed with mozzarella and mushrooms, slathered with marinara—may seem de rigueur.

But souvlaki? For a morning meal? Prime Minister already serves chicken breast in tandem with eggs to start the day; and Prime Minister's tenderloin medallions are but another way to get more out of a pig than the bacon, ham and sausage it already provides. So, why not souvlaki?

The cubes of white meat (chicken was my choice during a recent visit) grilled in a marinade of olive oil and mild seasoning make for a light, but substantive meal. With my eggs hard poached, golden and fluffy pancakes for a complementary starch and a fruit mix of grapes, melon and pineapple pieces to cut down on the carbs hashbrown potatoes would have provided, it’s about as balanced as an omnivore’s breakfast can get,

If none of Prime Minister's many lunch and dinner offerings entice a patron's palate, breakfast is an all-day affair there. But, in keeping with the place predominant ethnic theme, I'll be tempted to try the Greek keftheda burger on my next visit—if I don't want to order the pork souvlaki.