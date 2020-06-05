Restaurants Navigate Civil Uprising; Some Close Permanently

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

When I started this blog, it was to explore how restaurants were changing due to the pandemic. Since the murder of George Floyd last week, restaurants have another new reality to navigate with just as much uncertainty.

As the country reels from yet another case of police brutality against BIPOC, restaurants have to navigate curfews, protests, vandalism and property damage. It’s a second blow to small businesses that have been struggling to keep their heads above water for months already. What little business they are getting with takeout and delivery is being chipped away due to shortened hours and safety concerns.

Despite having every reason to be frustrated with a situation beyond their control, many Milwaukee restaurant owners and chefs fully support the demonstrations and recognize that their property can be replaced, but Black lives cannot.

Some closed in solidarity on Tuesday, posting messages of support for the protesters that started their march in Humboldt Park. DanDan and Fauntleroy posted that "we cannot stand by and not participate" in the protest and that their closing was “in support of Black lives, human rights, and in solidarity with protests across this nation.” Odd Duck posted a similar message on their Facebook page, as did Palomino, Honeypie and Smallpie, which all closed early to allow staff and ownership to join the protest and honor George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by police.

Provide Support for Protestors

Many restaurants have been providing food, water, assistance and support to protesters. During the Bay View protest on Tuesday, restaurants along KK set up tables of supplies for anyone to take. Sabor Tropical had a table of ice water for the 90-degree heat, as did LuLu Cafe, Odd Duck, Anodyne, McDonald's and many others. Some allowed protesters to use their restrooms, and plenty had posted signs and cheered on the sidewalk to show their support.

Restaurants are also putting their money where their mouth is and donating to charity. Buffalo Boss in Sherman Phoenix took part in the Takeout For Good national fundraiser and donated 20% of their sales on Tuesday to Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin. Beerline Cafe announced that they're donating 25% of their sales to the ACLU of Wisconsin from Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, and DanDan is donating 10% of this week's sales to the NAACP.

Like they always have, restaurants are again stepping up to nourish their communities and neighborhoods when they need it most. Even when their businesses are in danger from viruses and civil uprising, Milwaukee chefs and restaurateurs are still prioritizing the right things. If you agree, make sure you prioritize them when you can.

Restaurant Closures

When the restaurant shut down because of COVID-19 started, many predicted that this would be the end of some restaurants, and unfortunately that has proven to be true. A number of restaurants recently announced that they are closing permanently.

Crawdaddy’s Roadhouse, which has been closed for all business since March 19, announced on Facebook that they will not be reopening. The restaurant was the latest incarnation of the original and beloved Crawdaddy’s that operated in West Allis for many years. The restaurant's chef and owner, Jonathan Klug, passed away earlier this year.

The Farmer’s Wife in West Allis has also closed permanently on May 30. The three-year old business announced their closing ahead of time on Facebook so customers could have time to order their favorites one last time. (The restaurant's Facebook page has since been deleted.)

Johnny V’s Classic Cafe announced their closing on May 27 after 28 years in business. For many of those years, they operated 24/7 and became a late-night haven on the West Side. There is hope that they may return though, as the owners are "working on relocating to make your favorites available."