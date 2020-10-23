With Winter Coming, How Will Restaurants Adjust?

× Expand Getty Images

The way we eat and interact with restaurants has changed since March, and it’s going to change once again with winter.

Wisconsin is well into its second wave with record numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and restaurants are trying to figure out how to deal with that, a 25% capacity restriction that is ping-ponging between courts, and the bad weather, which has already made its appearance. It’s a lot to deal with in normal times, but we all know nothing is normal right now.

Like I said in a previous blog about drinking in cold weather, we’re going to have to learn to deal with eating in the cold, too. Eating outdoors is still the safest way to eat at a restaurant, and it keeps the restaurant’s employees as safe as possible as well. It's not like we're unfamiliar with bundling up; we're just not used to doing it in the setting of a sit-down meal.

Restaurants are unfamiliar with serving in freezing weather though, so some things are going to have to be figured out on the fly. How are they going to handle snow removal from eating areas and tables, for example? How will hot food be kept hotter longer when it's served in 32-degree air? How will the menu change to accommodate what people want to eat in a puffy jacket? (I’d expect a lot of comfort food, dishes cooked and served in the same cast iron skillet or other casserole to retain heat, and dishes that have their own tabletop heat source, like fondue or cook-it-yourself Korean barbecue.)

City Extends Patio Program

Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Public Works Committee approved an extension of the Active Streets for Business program. The program, which was enacted back in June, is what allowed Milwaukee restaurants and bars to extend their patios and outdoor spaces into city parking lots, parking spaces, and streets, and suspended some code and permit requirements so the process was faster and easier. It created more outdoor eating and drinking areas, which has helped some businesses immensely.

The program was set to expire on Nov. 15, but there’s obviously still a need for it, so the committee approved an extension through March 15, 2021. While it still needs to be approved by the Common Council, it's unlikely that it wouldn't be since this is a business-friendly proposal. In addition to the program extension, the Common Council also approved a set of guidelines for restaurants and bars operating outdoor spaces during winter. It covers temporary structures, heating, and other safety guidelines.

Temporary outdoor structures in the public right-of-way must have at least 50% of the wall space open to promote airflow and need to be properly weighted down without damaging the public sidewalk or street. Enclosed structures, like those clear domes or tents that are popping up, are OK for individual parties. Businesses can submit plans for their temporary structures for approval.

Heating devices must meet a number of guidelines in order to be used, including: electrically-powered heaters must be UL listed and installed by an electrical contractor, gas and propane heaters are only allowed in uncovered sidewalk areas, heaters must be unplugged and stored overnight, and they must be included with the site plan application, among other guidelines.

Additional safety guidelines businesses will be required to follow include having an inclement weather plan and training for all staff, clearly marking the entrance and exit to outdoor structures with heating and having sufficient number of fire extinguishers to properly cover the added outdoor space. All told, there have been 42 permits issued for the Active Streets for Business program, representing 42 restaurants and bars that are taking full advantage of outdoor spaces. Hopefully extending the program through winter will ensure that they survive the pandemic.

