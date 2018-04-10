Artful Options at Café Calatrava

× Expand Photo credit: Laurelyn Savannah Photography

Café Calatrava is a hidden gem located on the ground floor of the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive) with modern lines and floor-to-ceiling windows that give a stunning view of Lake Michigan.

The menu offers a variety of options from light bites like the beetroot salad with soft egg to the heartier shrimp fettuccine or the grass-fed beef burger. The menu isn’t massive but includes many vegetarian and gluten-free items.

If you need a break in between taking in the artwork, try one of the house-prepared desserts as a delightful little pick me up or enjoy their Sunday brunch while taking in the breathtaking view and people watching.

The menu changes often and is seasonal, using many locally sourced ingredients. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.