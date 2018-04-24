Avenue Coffeehouse a Welcome Addition to the South Shore

Walking into Avenue Coffeehouse (911 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee) is like visiting the home of that cool artist friend or relative. The main seating area is a warm, stylish mix of mid-century modern furniture, fun baubles and artwork. Chalkboards above an intimate serving counter display the array of coffee drinks available, and the friendly staff answers any questions about the items.

Avenue Coffeehouse serves Anodyne coffee, Rishi tea and bakery from Troubadour (Colectivo’s baking division). In addition to straight-up coffee, espresso, lattes, mocha or cold drinks, customers can choose from a specialty drinks board. We had the vanilla bee latte—which has a soothing blend of vanilla, honey and cinnamon—and the butter coffee, which has a slight hint of buttery richness. Other specialty choices included peanut butter cup latte, coconut mocha, hazelnut mocha and the lavender latte (the latter the drink of the month for April).

Soothing jazz music played in the background during our visit, and there are books and board games to keep you occupied. There’s a small meeting space at the back of the coffeehouse, and summer will bring outdoor sidewalk seating.

For more information, visit facebook.com/avenuecoffeehouse.