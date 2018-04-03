Breakfast (and Good Vibrations) at Toast

“Donut of the day?” That’s only one of the unique delights served at Toast, 231 S. Second St. Newly opened in the space once occupied by the defunct Zak’s Café, Toast looks out at Walker’s Point from both sides of its narrow split-level room. The Cream City brick and wood is accented by bright morning colors—sunrise orange coffee mugs and egg yolk yellow paper napkins. The breakfast menu speaks in Southern-Tex-Mex accents with huevos rancheros ($10.95), biscuits and gravy ($8.95), chicken and waffles ($10.95) and—in a Quebec-New Mexico hybrid—poutine prepared with poblano peppers, chorizo and cilantro ($10.95).

Toast has a circa l969 vibe: The servers wear tie-dye, the café’s logo tripped out of a Fillmore East poster and the menu includes a section called “Far Out Omelets.” You can order hashbrowns if you want, but check out the “spiral fries,” crescent shaped rebukes to those dull straight or crinkle-cut French fries. Servings are attractive and portions are large, down to those brightly colored coffee mugs. And those donuts—with unusual flavors and crispy around the rim? They are big enough for a meal.

Toast is open 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.