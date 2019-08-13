Coffee and Sandwiches@Large in Walker's Point

× Expand Photo credit: Arts@Large

The Arts@Large Café (1100 E. Fifth St.) is an inviting, airy—and yes, artful—addition to Walker’s Point. Operating under the roof of the Arts@Large cultural incubator, the Café is a pleasant place for breakfast and lunch with a vibe that feels more family business than institutional. The sandwiches are prepared fresh behind the counter, the cook working in plain view beneath a lovely mosaic suggesting colorful fish undulating in a flowing stream. The grilled cheese is a melted tasty mess with provolone, cheddar, gouda and tomatoes served on ciabatta ($8.50). The menu has a small selection of soups and salads (plus daily specials); the Café serves yogurt parfait, quiche and baked French toast for breakfast. Strong Anodyne coffee is only one of the beverages available. Added attraction: you can stroll through open doors from the Café into the Arts@Large gallery.