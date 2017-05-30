Good Eating This Friday in the Third Ward

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express ’ popular food truck event, returns to the Third Ward for another season this Friday, June 2. Street Eats features more than a dozen food trucks with appetizing selections that span the globe from Jamaica to India and from Brazil to the American South.

At this year’s Street Eats, you’ll find everything from hamburgers and donuts to jerk chicken and vegetable biryani. And don’t forget the beer. Lakefront Brewery will be pouring Lakefront IPA, Riverwest Stein, Eastside Dark Lager, El Wisco Mexican Lager and New Grist. First beer purchase is $5 and comes with a Lakefront Brewery cup. Refills will be $4 a cup.

There will be lots to do while eating and drinking. Milwaukee Irish Fest will be on hand with games and giveaways, and Milwaukee Irish Dance Company will do a performance. The J Ryan Trio will be playing throughout the event. Food vendors include Dan-O’s Donuts, Double B’s BBQ, Gypsy Soul, Hidden Kitchen MKE, Jamaica Kitchen, Jericho’s BBQ, Pedro’s South American Food, Punjabi Accent, Rich’s House of Cakes, Shawarma House, That Salsa Lady, The Fatty Patty, Tasty Café, Pig Tailz and Tudo Sabor Brasil.

Street Eats runs 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square in the Historic Third Ward on the corner of Menomonee and Young streets.