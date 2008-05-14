Short Orders (Fiesta Garibaldi)

Construction workers have been busy building a new outdoor dining patio at Fiesta Garibaldi (5108 W. Bluemound Road). At the rear of the main dining room, they’ve also installed what is called a fajita bar, a Mexican version of the Mongolian barbecue. You assemble raw meats and vegetables in a bowl, choose from a wide variety of sauces and then present your pickings to a chef who will cook it on the spot. The possibilities are endless. Meats include lomo (rib-eye), chorizo, chicken and a variety of seafood. The veggies include the onions and green peppers that you would expect in fajitas, along with plenty of other optionsalmost like a salad bar. The sauces include every salsa found on the menu, some of which are very spicy. Stick to the soy and teriyaki sauces if you want the fajitas to taste familiar. In general, try to keep it simple for the best results. No matter what you decide on, however, this is a novel experiment in Mexican dining.