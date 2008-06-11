Short Orders (Hog Master)

With the 105th anniversary of Harley-Davidson barreling down on Milwaukee this summer, plus the opening of the motor company’s museum, thirsty minds turn to thoughts of the best beverage for the season.

Fortunately, a Milwaukee importer, Ararat Fine Spirits, traveled all the way to South Africa to procure a drink called Hog Master. Bottled in dark green glass with a sharp silver tusker on the label, Hog Master is a 70-proof herbal liqueur, kind of like Jagermeister but better and less medicinal in flavor. Hog Master tastes less like cough medicine and more like a crisp day on the Alpine ski slopes. It’s already being poured at select local bars such as Up & Under on Brady and Cataldo’s on KK and sold by the bottle at North Shore Wine & Spirits, A-1 Liquor and other well-stocked retailers.