Taste of Home at PJ Piper

If the inside of PJ Piper Pancake House (W61N514 Washington Ave, Cedarburg) feels particularly homey, that might be because this colorful, eclectic breakfast and lunch destination was a home.

At least the restaurant’s upper dining space was also the dwelling place of the family that founded it over a half-century ago. And, with some accommodations for changing tastes and health concerns, Piper maintains a virtually homemade menu to complement its familial atmosphere.

Cowboy cakes—made with oatmeal, pecans, and chocolate and peanut butter chips bustling amid their batter—are Piper’s signature variety of pancake.

Diners less tempted to satisfy a sweet tooth may opt for what the menu calls a healthy choice, such as a ranchero scrambler. The Mexican-inspired entree matches black beans and eggs scrambled together, topped by a tangy tomato-based sauce and a scoop of guacamole, with a bountiful thatch of salad greens and lemon wedges to the side.

Leaving that sweet tooth neglected would mean missing out on so delightful a treat as one of Piper’s dessert crepes. The banana split iteration includes pineapple bits and strawberry slices joining its titular fruit, chocolate, whipped cream and powdered sugar over its fried French delicacy.

An abundance of wraps, burgers, paninis, melts, traditional sandwiches, soup and salads await diners less breakfast minded. Be it morning or afternoon, PJ Piper offers the taste of home.

