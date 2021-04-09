Urban Joe Café Gets the Day Started Right

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

Stop in any day at Urban Joe Cafe (7028 West Greenfield Ave.,West Allis, 414-266-1500) and you’ll find an interesting cross-section of diners: professionals having an informal business lunch; retired locals from the neighborhood getting a bite to eat or a student grabbing a fresh-baked muffin and coffee to go. This gem of a spot in the heart of downtown West Allis is hidden in plain sight. The sound system offers a backdrop of jazz music and friendly conversation often drifts easily from table to socially distanced table

The breakfast and lunch spot boasts menu items made with organic, sustainably harvested, fair trade products. The easy choice was a vegetable omelet which is served with toast and a small side salad, as a healthy touch. Pair it with a large cup of strong Valentine coffee and your day is set. The lunch menu offers a variety of salads, wraps, sandwiches and a homemade soup of the day. Urban Joe Café also offers alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Urban Joe Cafe, visit their website here.