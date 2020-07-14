Dear Ruthie is sponsored by C3 Designs. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. You can read past columns here.

Well, hi there, doll face! Welcome to my little spot in cyberland! This week, I’ve got a question from a reader as well as (drumroll) my social calendar.

As you may have noticed, I took my down social calendar since Milwaukee folks stayed at home to fight COVID. As things reopen, I’ve brought it back, listing events you might want to attend during the week. Some of these happenings are live; others are virtual. Do what feels right for you but always keep it safe! Let’s take of ourselves and each other!

Dear Ruthie,

I came out later in life and feel like it’s too late for me. The feeling is almost nagging in its consistency. I can’t shake it sometimes. Am I alone in feeling this way? Do a lot of gay people feel like this?

Let Me Know,

Potbelly Pete

Dear Potbelly,

Don’t fret. That’s a pretty normal feeling, sugar...for everyone! It doesn’t matter what side your bread is buttered on, it’s perfectly natural to look at youth and think, “Damn...I was born too soon and started too late.” (That’s a little Mama Rose quote for your musical folks.)

It’s perfectly natural to long for what might be perceived as the benefits of youth...having a life that appears somewhat easier to live, having more energy, etc. I get where you’re coming from, but if you were straight, you’d likely have similar feelings about longing to better fit with a younger crowd.

If the feeling is truly nagging and, thus, leading to depression issues, please see a professional therapist. In the meantime, start appreciating who are now! Recognize the benefits of age such as knowledge and experience. Most important, however, remember that you are exactly where the universe wants you to be right now. Cherish that and relish every day!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 15—Virtual DIY Crafternoon - Twin Bowls: Let your crafty side shine with this class from Franklin Public Library turn some twine into a nifty conversation piece while beating COVID boredom during the one-hour class. See www.facebook.com/FranklinPublicLibraryWI/ at noon to pick up this new skill.

July 15—Trivia Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Hooray! It’s time for trivia once again at This Is It! You can win bar tabs when you play the free games at 7 p.m. No need for a team, just come on down and have some fun. What a great way to beat the Hump Day blues.

July 16—Biodive Walk at Alice’s Garden Urban Farm (2136 N. 21st St.): Take your gardening know-how to a new level with this delightful walking tour. Learn about the healing powers of flowers, the significance of their relation to the land and so much more. The 10 a.m. tours are limited to 10 attendees and masks are required. Email venicewb@gmail.com to reserve your spot.

July 17—“The Harlem Renaissance – As Gay as It Was Black” at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Take in this exhibit that considers homosexuality in Harlem during the 1920s and 1930s. The exhibition is open to the public 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 19—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. 5th St.): Social distancing, outdoor dining, hand-sanitizing stations and “diva shields” between tables make Hamburger Mary’s a safe spot for a Sunday fun day. Enjoy one of two drag shows (11 and 1), as well as a new menu (no buffet), bottomless mimosas and the rooftop bar!

Ask Ruthie a question at DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Check out her hilarious drag reality competition “Camp Wannakiki” (Season One and Season Two) on YouTube.