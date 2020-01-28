C’mon, Get Happy!

One of my favorite things to do in Brew Town is to take in a great happy hour—and this city is full of them! From cool to casual and from quaint to crazy, there’s a happy hour for everyone in Milwaukee. There are several extraordinary post-work cocktail parties this week, so I thought I’d dedicate my entire column to them.

Check out the change-of-pace happy hours taking place in Cream City this week as listed in my Social Calendar below. Shoot me a quick review, too! I’d love to hear what you thought of the boozy blasts (as well as the other events) noted below. I’ll be back next week with advice for readers, but for now, let’s raise a glass and say, “Cheers!”

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Jan. 30—LGBTQ+ Meet and Greet for Brett Blomme at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Stop by one of Cathedral Square’s most popular bars from 6-8 p.m. and meet one of the LGBTQ activist running to be the next Branch Five Circuit Court Judge for Milwaukee County. Enjoy the bar’s infamous drink specials, great music and friendly staff while learning more about Blomme.

Jan. 30—Fashion Takes Action at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Amp up your happy hour game with this fashionable foray. The 6-8 p.m. cocktail party includes a fashion show, silent auction, DJ, signature cocktails and more, all to benefit World Wildlife Fund Australia. Support our furry friends down under while celebrating today’s style trends during this casual party, which is free and open to the public.

January 30—LGBT Waukesha January Meeting at Waukesha State Bank (151 E. St. Paul Ave., Waukesha): Whether you invite friends to join you or simply want to make some new ones, this casual social promises to bring a smile to your face. The 6:30-9 p.m. gathering is free and open to the public in the bank’s community room. Bring a snack to share, a board game or simply a friendly attitude, and get ready to expand your social circle.

Jan. 31—Healthy Families-Healthy Communities Conference at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): The team at Cream City Foundation hosts this 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. event that puts LGBTQ health at the forefront. Community leaders, health care providers and government representatives host discussions and presentations on a variety of topics, including mental health stigmas and the LGBTQ community, health issues among the trans population, LGBTQ parenthood and many others. The free event includes breakfast and lunch. See creamcityfoundation.org to learn more about this exciting day.

Jan. 31—TGIF Party at Hotel Madrid (600 S. Sixth St.): Hosted by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, this traveling happy hour (5-6 p.m.) offers a chance to mix, mingle and munch. Not only do attendees receive half off on beer, wine and cocktails, but appetizers also go for 50% off. After all, nothing brings people closer together than a cheese platter, so stop by and meet some new folks.

Jan. 31—Dining with the Divas: ‘Camp Wannakiki’ Edition at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): YouTube’s kooky drag reality competition invades Hamburger Mary’s when I host two shows (7:30 and 9:30 p.m.) featuring fan favorites Muffy Fishbasket (Season One) and Debbie Fox (Season Two). Come for one show or stay for both, but be sure to call 414-488-2555 for reservations to guarantee your great time!

Feb. 1—Great Lakes Pet Expo at State Fair Park’s Wisconsin Exposition Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Make sure your fur baby has the best of the best when you check out the vendors, presentations and more at this year’s Pet Expo. In addition to shopping the marketplace, you’ll learn about local animal charities, enjoy activity stages, watch firefighters compete against canine counterparts, check out the puppy bowl, meet hundreds of animals available for adoption and interact with snakes, lizards and spiders. From dancing horses to the Parade of Rescues, this expo offers 140,000 square feet of furry beastie fun. Visit petexpomilwaukee.com for more on this family friendly event. (Sorry, but pets have to stay home.)

Feb. 1—Dear Ruthie: Drinks with the Queens at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): Enjoy a few cocktails with me at 7 p.m. at The Rep before the 8 p.m. performance of the comedy that’s become the talk of the town. The Legend of Georgia McBride is a delightful combination of music, drag, comedy and a celebration of self-acceptance sure to put a spring in your step. Simply visit milwaukeerep.com. Order tickets for Saturday, Feb. 1 (the 8 p.m. performance) and use the promo code “Ruthie” for your $30 ticket special. Come in drag and receive a free drink!

Feb. 5—Pride Night with the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Share your LGBTQ pride with the Admirals hockey team during this night of sport and spirit. Take advantage of the $30 pride package, and you’ll receive access to skate on the ice before the game, a pre-game happy hour, your ticket to the game, an Admirals pride cap, and a donation made to the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. For tickets, a schedule of events and other package options, stop by fevo.me/adspride. Send an e-mail to cstvincent@milwaukeeadmirals.com with questions.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.