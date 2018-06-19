Getting Ripped (On)

Dear Ruthie,

I moved my girlfriend in four months ago. All was going well until she started drinking. Now she gets drunk at least once per week if not more often. When she’s inebriated, she makes comments to me about my weight and what she calls my “laziness” because I don’t exercise. This hurts me very much.

In the morning, I tell her about how she made me feel and she apologizes. She says she doesn’t remember and promises not to do it again but it happens again and again. I love her, but this is not looking good for us, is it?

Help,

Sad Sue

Dear Sue,

Sorry to say, Sue, but you’re correct in thinking this doesn’t look good. Your girlfriend’s drinking and verbal abuse are not cool. You deserve better! I’m not about to say your honey is an alcoholic but her drinking certainly seems like an issue she needs to address with a therapist. That said, if this is indeed a relationship you’d like to see grow, I’d suggest seeing a couple’s counselor, too.

If she refuses to get help, I’d ask her to move out, giving you both time to sort through your emotions, needs and expectations of one another.

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

June 21: Pride Night with the Brewers at Miller Park Stadium (1 Brewers Way): Are you a pitcher or a catcher? The Milwaukee Gay Sports Network paired up with the Milwaukee Brewers for this special Pride Night. The fun starts with a 5:30 p.m. tailgate (at the stadium’s The Brew Crew Bar) before the 7:10 p.m. game. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets that range in price from $10 to $55. Batter up!

June 21: Betty Who ‘Party in the Valley Tour’ at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Fourth St.): A favorite of the LGBTQ community, Betty Who brings her brand of independence, joy and confidence to Cream City with an 8 p.m. concert (doors open at 7 p.m.). Get your $24.50 ticket at pabsttheater.org.

June 22: TGIF Party at Jimmy’s Island Grill & Iguana Bar (2303 N. Mayfair Road): The team at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this monthly 5:30-7:30 p.m. happy hour. The no-RSVP event is open to those over 21, and free to everyone looking to meet friendly faces, network and kickstart the weekend.

June 22: Absolut 90s Party at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Bust out your fanny pack and your best dance moves because it’s hammer time! Turn back the clock and celebrate the ’90s with music, trivia, Absolut drink specials and more. Don’t miss the costume contest and two drag shows during the 10 p.m. party.

June 23: Eric Peterson’s Big Gay Sendoff at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): From Cream City Foundation to SSBL and MGSN sports leagues, Eric Peterson has contributed much to the LGBTQ community in Milwaukee. Unfortunately, Mr. Congeniality is moving away for bigger and better opportunities. Swing by this 6-11 p.m. sendoff that’ll be loaded with laughs, memories and fun. (And maybe even a little karaoke!)

June 24: Lesbian Pop-Up Bar at Milwaukee Ale House/Hopside (233 N. Water St.): Feeling blue over the lack of women’s bars in the city? Turn those frowns upside down! These monthly pop-up bars offer women the chance to mix and mingle in a safe and secure (and fun) spot. The ladies-only meet-up switches gears this month with an 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. brunch.

June 24: Sangria Fest at Hotel Madrid (600 S. Sixth St.): Yes, you read that correctly. Sangria....fest! Try the red, white or surprise sangrias from local mixologists and order up a few fiery bites from the hotel restaurant. Enjoy the 3-6 p.m. event after you pick up your $25 ticket at exploretock.com/hotelmadridmke.

June 24: Rooftop Pre-Demolition Tea Dance at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Everyone’s favorite blonde is getting a facelift! A new rooftop paradise is in store for the burger joint, but not without a tea dance to see the old roof off first. Enjoy individual pitchers of Sweet Tea Lemonade, two bars, a DJ and dancing during the 4-8 p.m. rooftop party.

June 26: Adult Swim on the Green at Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): The craziness of the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim rolls into Milwaukee with this insane night of fun, frolic and, well, Adult-Swim-ness. The live experience includes a beer/wine garden, games and activities hosted by comedian Zack Fox and sneak peeks at new Adult Swim programs. Sorry kids, but this party is only open to those over 18.

June 27: Opening Day of Summerfest at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): Need I say more, folks? The biggest celebration of music is back for its much-anticipated annual appearance. Visit summerfest.com for tickets, concert lineups and more regarding the city’s biggest bash that runs through July 8.

