Give 'Em the Finger

Dear Ruthie,

I started dating a man only 3 months ago. Since then, his friends have been relentless in asking when we are going to get married. Once they start in on this subject, they continue to harass me about it to the point of ruining a good night. Maybe I will marry this man someday, but not now. It’s our decision, and his friends are just too much. For the record, my boyfriend told them to cool it, but his sly smiles show me he secretly wants me to pop the question. He’s really not doing anything to stop their incessant pestering.

Any Advice?

Justin Just Asking

Dear Justin,

Give his friends the finger! The ring finger! While it’s great that men can marry men, it’s up to them when they head down the aisle. Enjoy the honeymoon phase, get to know each other better and keep that early dating loving hot before it’s not. Tackle marriage when it feels right for you two guys and not your sweetie’s friends!

Calmly tell your guy that his friends’ comments are upsetting you, stressing you and ruining your time with him. Suggest he have a firm discussion with his buddies (when you’re not around) and let them know the comments are unwelcomed, unappreciated and unacceptable and that you need the comments to come to end immediately. (And then give them the finger.)

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Sept. 26—Opening Night ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): See this classic in a fascinating new light when director Dale Gutzman lends his extraordinary touch to this William Shakespeare favorite. Featuring a cast of Milwaukee’s best, this battle of the sexes (and wills) is not to be missed. Get your $25 tickets to any of the nine performances via zivacat.com/offthewalltheatre or call the box office at 414-484-8874.

Sept. 27—Discover Courage MKE Benefit at Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee St.): Hit the Third Ward for this installment of monthly introductions to Courage MKE. Learn how this charity helps at-risk LGBTQ youth in Milwaukee, try your luck at a raffle for a vacation package and more. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 9 p.m.

Sept. 27—Mikah in Milwaukee at Mount Caramel Lutheran Church (8424 W. Center St.): Join Mikah Meyer as he brings his nationwide cabaret show to Cream City. As seen on the “Today” show, Mikah Meyer set out on a three-year road trip, visiting 417 national parks and breaking LGBTQ stereotypes across the country. Through songs, stories and more, Meyer shares his lively, motivating and entertaining experiences during the 7:15 p.m. show. Arrive early for a 6:30 pre-concert reception.

Sept. 28—Bay View Gallery Night (numerous locations throughout Bay View): It’s here! The biggest, baddest, craziest art crawl Brew Town has to offer unrolls its artsy-fartsy self out to the masses from 5-10 p.m. See bvgn.org for a complete list of participating galleries, business and restaurants as well as a map of events and shuttle services.

Sept. 28—Harvest Fair at State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): If fall’s your “thang,” don’t miss this autumnal celebration. Plenty of live music, games for the kids, rides, shopping, food and beverages make this a fall fest you’d need to see to believe. Free admission makes this a great day event for the entire gang—with the adults taking things over as the Sun sets.

Sept. 29—OctoBEARfest at Woof’s (114 King St., Madison): Couldn’t make Bear Week in P-Town this year? Miss the bear party in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico? Head to Madison for a Wisconsin-brewed bear bash you’ll remember all year long. Oktoberfest meets leather, muscle and fur during this 2-11 p.m. party. Grab your lederhosen and enjoy live polka music, a DJ, German food, craft beers and more. Ein Prosit, ein Prosit, der Gemütlichkeit!

Sept. 29—Wisconsin Drag Awards at Re Mixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): It’s that time of year, again! Time to hear who won the most votes for the state’s favorite drag performers. Don’t miss this change-of-pace event that offers up the best Wisconsin has to offer. The ceremony starts at 9 p.m.

Oct. 2—Latin Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): DJ Marcus Angel takes control of the Cathedral Square hot spot for this 9 p.m. party. Special cocktails and deals on tequila wet your whistle during the lively event that’s sure to get your toes tapping and bring a smile to your face.

Oct. 3—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Anniversary Celebration at the Hyatt Regency Hotel (333 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Enjoy a free business showcase of local organizations while commemorating the success of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Mix, mingle, learn and share during the 5:30 to 8 p.m. party.

Ask Ruthie a question and share your events at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Listen to Ruthie every Friday on Energy 106.9 FM at 10:05 a.m. and watch Ruthie on YouTube’s new reality show, “Camp Wannakiki.”