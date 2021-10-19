Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Since the high-holy holiday for the LGBTQ+ community is just around the corner, I thought I’d dedicate this week’s column to a few of the frightening Halloween festivities going on in Milwaukee. After all, why wait for Oct. 31 to celebrate the orange and black when you can enjoy this eerie holiday all month long? I promise I’ll be back next week with advice for local lovelorn but until then, check out my social calendar for a few change-of-pace Halloween ideas that are sure to rattle your cage this season!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 21—Opening Night Wait Until Dark at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): For the ultimate in a dark, suspenseful evening, consider this nail-biting production. The team at Sunset Playhouse debuts this edge-of-your-seat thriller just in time for the spookiest season of the year. Nab your $25 ticket before the run ends (Nov. 7) by tip-toeing your way to www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

October 22—Uncorked: Milwaukee Wine Festival at Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Where else but Milwaukee could you find more than 100 wines and champagnes from around the globe all in one glorious spot? The Milwaukee Domes partners with Uncorked for this fabulous wine tasting. Your $55 ticket gets you into all three domes where the wine is flowing! See www.eventbrite.com for passes.

October 22—Halloween Drag Show at Hi Hat (1701 N. Arlington Place): The gang at Hi Hat loves drag, and they’re proving it with this 10 p.m. show! Get your ghoul on as a cast of ghostly gals brings the (haunted) house down like only Cream City queens can.

October 22 & 23—Spirit Experience Tour via MKE Tours (at various downtown locations): Milwaukee is said to be one of the most haunted cities in America, and MKE Tours wants to show you why. This guided tour introduces you to ghosts (played by local actors) by taking you to some of Milwaukee’s scariest spots. You’ll enjoy two stops at bars to give you a bit of the liquid courage you’ll surely need. See www.citytoursmke.com to register for the $55 experience.

October 23—Spooktacular Costume Boo-ling Event at Classic Lanes (5404 W. Layton Ave.): Looking for a way to jazz up Halloween? Like day drinking? Love costumes? If so, the perfect fall afternoon has arrived! Take part in this 9-pin tap bowling tournament hosted by MilMaids and MGSN (Milwaukee Gay Sports Network). No need for a team. Just bring a buddy or two (or seven) and bowl your little heart out. Registration is at 11 a.m.; bowling at noon. Your $25 fee includes shoes, ball, bowling and more. Costumes aren’t necessary but there is a prize for best get-up in addition to raffles, cocktails, food and more. Email debi3636@aol.com with questions or for an application.

October 23—The Boulet Brothers at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The devilish duo behind the drag reality show “Dragula” creep into Brew Town to host the Blood Bath Ball. Join the Boulet Brothers for a sinister soiree you’ll never forget. The dirty deeds begin at 10:30 p.m. where Ricky Royale brings the brothers as well as the city’s favorite queens to the stage.

October 24 through October 28—“Murder, Medium Well ... A Bob’s Burger Parody” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Purse String Productions, the team behind “A Golden Girls Christmas,” dips its toe in the Halloween fun with this hilarious nod to everyone’s favorite burger-lovin’ family. Join Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene and Louise as they hit the stage in this whodunnit based on the FOX smash. Your $41 ticket includes a Bob’s Burgers dinner, the show and dessert. Get your tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com today.

October 27 & October 28—”Villains, Monsters & Ghouls Cabaret” at Waukesha Civic Theater (264 W. Main St.): All your favorite goblins, ghosts and bad guys come out to play during this cheeky cabaret. Join the Sanderson Sisters for a kooky night when you order your $15 tickets via waukeshacivictheatre.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.