Leaving Loneliness Behind

Dear Ruthie,

I’m so tired of being alone. The past year seemed to cement any feelings of loneliness that had been lingering. I haven’t been diagnosed with depression or anything but sometimes the loneliness is unbearable. Any advice on how to best cope?

I’m single, but I have been most of my adult life, so I don’t think it’s that. But maybe it is. I don’t know. I hope you answer this, as that will bring some happiness, although I’m guessing it will be temporary. I don’t want to sound like a Debbie Downer, but I’m being honest.

I read you every week,

Lonely Larry

Dear Larry,

Sorry to hear that you’re struggling, honey. I’m not sure it will help, but you should know that you’re not alone, particularly these days. The past year has been a lonely one for many people. The pandemic combined with winter truly played with people’s emotions.

Start by reaching out to therapist, doctor or another professional who can help. You’ll be absolutely amazed at how much better you’ll feel after that first session. Next, consider looking into volunteer opportunities. Charities are opening up again, and everyone can use a bit of help getting back on track. Not only will you meet new people but volunteering for a cause you believe in will surely improve your mindset, even if for just a bit.

I’d also suggest exercise. As the weather warms, try a short walk around the block or a stroll through a park. The fresh air will do you good, moving will do you good and a bout of physical activity will do you good. If your body feels good, your mind has a better chance of feeling good as well.

Talk to your therapist about these ideas and see what he or she says. My guess is that your therapist will have even more ideas to help you beat the loneliness you’re experiencing. I wish you nothing but the very best of luck. You’ll be great. You’ll see.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 9—"RuPaul’ Drag Race” Viewing Party at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): Check out Milwaukee’s newest hot spot with this season 13 viewing party. Catch the latest from Ru with friends, drink specials and more. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

April 11—Spring Makers Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Grab your mask and enjoy this indoor/outdoor makers fair. Entry to the marketplace is free during the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. shop-a-thon. Enjoy cash bars, food and snacks from the Story Hill Firehouse menu while taking in the wares of dozens of local vendors.

April 11—Drag Brunch at Century Pub & Eatery (5511 Sixth Ave., Kenosha): Mix up your weekend routine by driving south for a brunch you won’t soon forget! This 12:30 p.m. drag bunch promises to put a spring in your step with performances by some of the state’s favorite performers.

April 12—"Spectrum Ensemble @UWM” Virtual Concert: The UWM LGBTQ+ Resource Center and the Peck School of the Arts offer up this noon concert from Spectrum Ensemble—a new music group that focuses on LGBTQ+ composers. Enjoy the free show via www.uwm-edu.zoom.us or swing by the event’s Facebook page to learn more.

April 12—LGBTQ+ Disability (Virtual) Support Group: The teams at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and Independence First join forces to host this weekly meeting, encouraging and assisting those with disabilities. Email ccarter@mkelgbt.org to learn how you can join this 2:30 p.m. virtual meeting.

