Dear Ruthie,

My husband is obsessed with “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” No lie. Obsessed. We started watching it last season, and since then he’s gone back and downloaded all the previous seasons to “catch up.”

At first, I thought it was cute and fun, and I was proud to have a husband with such an open mind—someone that comfortable with himself. But now it’s getting stupid. He talks about the show all the time, often watches episodes twice and posts on social media fan pages. He’s even gotten into arguments with our gay friends about who should have won what and other show outcomes.

Is he just a RuPaul superfan or do I need to be worried? He often tells me how “hot” the contestants on the show are, and he has no qualms about telling me who his favorites are. I don’t think he’s into transsexual women, but things are starting to feel awkward when we watch the show together. I don’t know. Am I crazy? His obsession with the show is getting annoying. I’m sure it’s nothing, but I wanted to ask what you thought.

Hit Me with Your Best Shot,

Feeling Confused

Dear Confused,

Start your engines, girlie, and may the best woman win! And that woman is you! You said it yourself; you landed a great, confident, well-adjusted man. You don’t mention any problems in the boudoir, concerns that he might be cheating, or feelings of loneliness or inadequacy, so I’m thinking your relationship is fine.

I don’t think you have anything to worry about, sweetie. Yep...sexuality is varied and can be complex to an outsider looking in. Some men, for instance, are attracted to transsexual women, some simply want to hook up with a drag queen for a night, and there are a few men who like to wear women’s undies in the bedroom. It doesn’t sound to me like that’s the case with your man. He’s just a guy watching a TV show.

Some guys are into watching Sunday football, others home improvement shows. Yours is currently into a show about drag queens. No biggie. Let him enjoy himself, while you focus on all the wonderful traits he has to offer.

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

May 16: RuffDraft Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The city can’t get enough of the monthly RuFFHouse nights at This Is It, so the bar is hosting a mid-month party to hold everyone over! RuffHouse staple, DJ 5am spins the beats during this change-of-pace workweek bash that starts at 10 p.m.

May 17: LGBT Business Equality Summit at Manpower Group (100 Manpower Place): Help your business thrive with this 8-11:45 a.m. opportunity to network and learn how to grow your business. Enjoy experienced speakers and breakout sessions to help you harness success. Hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the event is free to charter members or $10 to the public. Register at eventbrite.com.

May 18: Old Fashioned Fest–Last Call! at Harley Davidson Museum Garage (540 W Canal St.): So many folks hit Old Fashioned Fest that the kids at Shepherd Express decided to do it again. Sample traditional and reimagined Old Fashioneds from numerous bars and restaurants, and vote for your favorites in both the whiskey and bourbon categories. Tickets to the 6-9 p.m. tasting start at $29 and can be purchased at shepherdtickets.com.

May 19: Art with a Heart at Courage House (1544 S. Sixth St.): Enjoy an open house at Courage Milwaukee with a garden party and art show. Hosted by Fluid Bar, the noon event allows you to check out the house everyone’s been talking about, enjoy an outdoor cash bar and view the artwork dozens of Milwaukee supporters created themselves. Open to all ages, the family friendly party ends at 4 p.m.

May 19: Adult Inflatable Night at Midwest Orthopedic Sports Complex (19485 W. Lisbon Road): Relive your childhood silliness with bounce houses, bubble soccer, bounce slides and more...for adults only! Kick off your shoes and get crazy during this nutty 7-11 p.m. night. Visit ticckettailor.com for $15 tickets.

May 19: Pajama Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): The team at this hot spot invite you to drink and dance the night away in you PJs! The 10 p.m. party features drink specials and hunky DJ Chomper as well as a photographer to capture the fun.

May 20: ‘Mary’s Kingdom Gets Nerdy & Dirty’ Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): When the girls hang up their heels, the boys come out to play at Hamburger Mary’s! Eat, drink and be “Mary” with a 7 p.m. variety show featuring drag kings, drag queens, burgers and beverages. Call 414-488-2555.

May 22: Open House at LVL Complex (801 S. Second St.): Come and learn what LVL can do for your party, fundraiser, corporate event or wedding. Tour the space, meet local vendors, and enjoy an open bar and gourmet appetizers during this 4-8 p.m. open house. Learn more and preregister at lvlcomplex.com.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.