Movin’ On Up

Dear Ruthie,

After 14 years of living together, my partner left me for a drugged-out twink who he eventually moved to Denver with. They’ve now broken up, and my ex has contacted me. He wants to move back to Milwaukee and rekindle our relationship. I’m not sure how I feel about this. I’m kind of interesting in seeing where this might lead, and I’m also kind of hating his skanky ass. I feel a little bit lost and lonely...but not that lonely.

Any Advice?

Lost & Lonely (Kind Of)

Dear LL,

If I were you, I’d send him a box of Twinkies and tell him to stay put. But, I’m not you and I don’t have any of the conflicting feelings you seem to have—all of which are valid, I might add.

Go ahead and tell him that he’s free to move to Cream City if he’d like. Let him know that he should move here with no expectations of a relationship with you. If something develops between the two of you and you decide to give it another go, that’s fine but let him know that he shouldn’t move here with that expectation in mind.

This is a great time to be selfish, darling. Put yourself first and allow yourself all the time you need to figure out your feelings. Don’t let his relocation pressure you into any directions or decisions you’re not ready to make.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 14—"Bingo Game Show” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me as I yank some balls and scream “Oh, 69!” all night long. I’m talking about the city’s kookiest live show...all for local charities! We’ll play several rounds of bingo as well as zany audience participation games for great prizes. I kick off the night at 7:30 p.m., but come early for burgers, fries and cocktails. Join me after the games at Hunty’s Social Club next door for a signature Old Fashioned. See www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

July 15 through July 18—Granville Blues Fest at The Granville Connection (8633 W. Brown Deer Road): Who has the blues? Granville’s annual event is evolving into a local mecca for the original American artform known as the blues. Relish the smooth sounds of entertainers, including Toronzo Canon, The Cash Box Kings, John Primer, Cheryl Youngblood and others. Enjoy free admission, non-stop blues, food, arts, and good times (rain or shine). See www.granvillebusiness.org for details.

July 16—Pawcasso Gallery Night at Black Swan MKE (309 N. Water St.): A benefit for Milwaukee Pets Alive, this free 6-9 p.m. event coincides with Gallery Night MKE occurring throughout the Historic Third Ward. Check out the delightful art pieces (all by local artists) that depict the companionship of four-legged friends. Buy a piece or simply make a donation to help one of Milwaukee’s most popular no-kill animal shelters.

July 17—MobCraft Weirdfest Block Party at MobCraft Beer (505 S. Fifth St.): Described as “a celebration of all things weird,” this wild, wacky street fest is always one for the books. Come dressed in any weird manner you choose and get your freak on with crazy beers, eats, music and other shenanigans. The party runs noon to 10 p.m.

July 17—Fundraiser for Roman at Woody’s Sports Bar (1579 S. Second St.): If you’ve visited Woody’s, you likely enjoyed a frosty beverage from bartender Roman. Unfortunately, Roman encountered a few health issues, so the team at Woody’s is hosting a 7-10 p.m. bash to help with medical costs. Swing by this LBGBTQ+ sports bar for raffles, drag performances, drink specials, food, auctions and more...all to help one of the city’s favorite bartenders.

July 20—Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this annual nosh-fest, featuring beverages and food from chamber members. Mix and mingle with likeminded business owners between 6 and 8 p.m. for $35. Sashay over to www. wislgbtchamber.com for additional information, including early-bird ticket discounts.

