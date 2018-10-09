Dear Ruthie,

I think I’m in love with my girlfriend. I THINK I’m in love with my girlfriend. I’m starting to have feelings for her best friend; let’s call her “Rachael.” My girlfriend is hot, but Rachael is hotter. My girlfriend is cool, but Rachael is cooler. My girlfriend is sexy, but Rachael is… you get it. Not sure what to do. I don’t want to do anything I’ll regret, but I can’t help but think I’m meant to be with Rachael. What should I do?

Your Fan,

Boy in the Middle

Dear Boy,

The answer is simple: ménage à trois! See if your bae is into the ménage, and the three of you may live happily ever after. No go? Well, maybe Rachael isn’t as “cool” as you think!

Do not do anything you’ll regret. Do not break up a friendship. Do not break your girlfriend’s heart. If your gal isn’t the one for you, move on and leave the bestie alone.

The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, right? Well, mow your own damn lawn! Leave that grass alone. Break up with your gal if you don’t think there’s a future there but keep away from the bestie regardless. If Rachael and you are meant to be together, you will be—but don’t force it and leave a disaster behind you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Oct. 11—National Coming Out Day Breakfast at The Madison Club (5 E. Wilson St., Madison): Celebrate this special day with the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and UW Credit Union during this annual 7:30 a.m. event. Enjoy networking, an eye-opening meal and keynote speaker Evan Thornburg, deputy director of LGBT Affairs for the city of Philadelphia. See eventbrite.com for tickets, which start at $40 for non-chamber members.

Oct. 11—Open NOH8 Photo Shoot at LVL (801 S. Second St.): Say, “Cheese!” Famed photographer Adam Bouska rolls his legendary NOH8 campaign into Brew City with an open photo shoot. Photos are taken on a first-come basis. Arrive camera-ready in a white top; the photo crew will supply the “NOH8” face paint. Group photos are $25 per person; solo photos are $40 (cash and credit cards only). See noh8campaign.com for more on this wonderful movement and memorable opportunity.

Oct. 11—Opening Night ‘Mary Poppins’ at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): The Broadway smash floats into Milwaukee via one of the city’s favorite theatre companies. Enjoy 17 performances of the family favorite when you get your tickets at sunsetplayhouse.com.

Oct. 12—Big Night Out! at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): One of the best LGBTQ+ fundraisers of the year is back! Hosted by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, the 6:30 p.m. event includes a dinner, cash bars, live and silent auctions, entertainment and more. This year’s theme, Celebrate Your True Self, is sure to foster an evening of memories. Tickets start at $150 with tables for 10 available for $1,200. Swing by mkelgbt.org for details.

Oct. 13—‘Camp Wannakiki’ Top 3 at Berlin Nightclub (954 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago): The top finalists from the reality show “Camp Wannakiki” blow into Chicago for a special edition of Drag Matinee. The 10:30 p.m. show features Wannakiki contestants Muffy Fishbasket, Alexis Bevels and Milwaukee’s own Pagan Holladay. Trannika Rex is your hilarious emcee. Don’t miss this chance to see these girls live and in person.

Oct. 14—Brady Street Pet Parade at Brady Street: Grab your pooch (ooo…that sounds dirty) or prep your pussy (ditto!) and get them ready for the nuttiest pet fest in town. The fun starts at 11:30 a.m., quickly followed by critter competitions such as the kooky costume contest, tail-wag tournament and others. The parade steps off at 1 p.m., followed by a pet blessing, live music and more. See bradystreet.org for a lineup and learn how you can register your four-legged friend for the fun that runs until 5 p.m.

Oct. 15—Packers Game Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): “Monday Night Football” takes center stage with this 7 p.m. nod to the green and gold. Enjoy a beer bust, free shots, pizza and friendly faces as the Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers. What a great way to beat the Monday blues!

Oct. 16—LGBT Coffee Connection at Baird (777 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Enjoy some free coffee, great conversation and meet Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce members during this 8-9 a.m. social event. Head up to the 29th floor of the US Bank Building (the Milwaukee Room) and start your day off right.

Ask Ruthie a question and share your events at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and on Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Listen to Ruthie every Friday on Energy 106.9 at 10:05 a.m. and watch Ruthie on YouTube’s new reality show “Camp Wannakiki.”