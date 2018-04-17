Prepare Yourself for PReP

Dear Ruthie,

I’m thinking about going on PrEP. Any thoughts? Pros and cons? Hits and misses?

Let’s Discuss,

Rowdy RyanDear Rowdy,

Let me start by saying that I’m not a doctor of any kind. See your doctor to get the best information on the PReP. For those not in the know, PrEP stand for pre-exposure prophylaxis. It’s a drug for HIV-negative individuals who agree to take a pill every day in exchange for a greatly reduced chance of contracting HIV. It’s not a cure or vaccine for HIV. It will not prevent other STIs, nor does it prevent pregnancy. It’s covered by many insurance companies, and once prescribed can be ordered at your local pharmacy.

PReP is rumored to have a few side effects (nausea, for instance) but they are usually minor for healthy patients and largely occur during the first week or so of taking PReP.

While the drug has proven quite successful in decreasing the chance of HIV infection, it’s important to remember that the drug doesn’t protect against other STIs. You’re not invincible, honey, so you’ll still need to protect yourself from herpes, gonorrhea and other such diseases.

Talk to your doctor, honey bunny, and see if PReP is something for you. In the meantime, check out whatisprep.org. Okay? Okay!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

April 19: RealQTalks: Reclaiming Slurs at UWM LGBT Resource Center (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Union WG-89): Grab your brown bag lunch and head over to UW-Milwaukee for this discussion on how the LGBTQ community can address harmful, offensive slurs. The noon discussion is free and open to the public.

April 20: Alverno’s 11th Annual Drag Show at Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.): The Gay-Straight Alliance team at this treasured college have once again assembled a cast of Milwaukee all-stars for their annual campus drag show. Open to all, the show begins at 7 p.m. and runs about 2 hours without a cover charge.

April 20: ‘An Evening with David Sedaris’ at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): One of America’s all-time favorite satirists, David Sedaris brings his wit and talent to Brew City with this hilarious evening. If you haven’t seen Sedaris before, get ready for an incredible night of laughter. Tickets to the 8 p.m. concert start at $52. Swing by pabsttheater.org for yours.

April 20: Queens of the Trailer Park at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Drag favorite Sylvia Nyxx celebrates her B-day as buddy Baby Bear hosts a trailer travesty of fun. The 10 p.m. party features a tastelessly trashy show of tawdry fun as well as drink specials and dancing.

April 21: Donation Drop Off Day at Courage House (1544 S. Sixth St.): It’s time to fill the Courage House! Stop by anytime between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. with your new or gently used household goods such as bedding, cookware, laundry soap, silverware, furniture, wall hangings, lamps, gardening tools and anything else you think a spot to house homeless youths could use.

April 21: Stein & Dine at State Fair Park Wisconsin Exposition Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Discover what fellow beer lovers already have—Stein & Dine is the ultimate beer, cheese and sausage festival! (No...it’s not THAT kind of sausage fest!) Celebrate all things Wisconsin with unlimited samples from the state’s finest breweries. (Yes, I said “unlimited.”) You’ll also find free samples from wineries, distilleries, sausage makers, cheese artisans and local restaurants. How can you go wrong with the 2-6 p.m. sample-fest? You can’t, so stop by shepherdtickets.com and select the ticket package that works best for you!

April 21: Goldie a Go-Go Fundraiser at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Goldie Adams set the tone for Milwaukee drag 40 years ago when she first hit the stage. After raising tens of thousands of dollars for charities, this legend could use a bit of help with some medical bills. Enjoy this 8 p.m. drag show with raffles and more to help the city’s favorite blonde bombshell.

April 23: Yoga at the Center at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): BYOM (bring your own matt) to this free one-hour class that puts health and fitness at the forefront. Get your yoga on at 6 p.m., but don’t be late as spots are limited and available on a first-come basis.

April 24: Northeast WI LGBTQ Career Fair at Warch Campus Center (711 E. Boldt Way, Appleton): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts a 5:30-7:30 p.m. networking opportunity where you can leave your résumé with various pro-fairness companies. Attendance is free and open to all with onsite registration available.

April 25: Showing of ‘Main Street Meats’ at Avalon Atmospheric Theater (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Horror film lovers, rejoice! Local filmmakers, unite! This special showing of Main Street Meats not only introduces you to the award-winning black comedy, but it helps support independent production companies in our state. I’ll host the 7 p.m. showing that includes raffles and lots of fun...all for just a $10 ticket. See you there!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester.