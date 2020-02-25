Take the Stick Outta Your...

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend cooks breakfast every Sunday morning, often in the nude. Not sure I like how unsanitary this is. Any way I can ask him to stop it? I know he thinks he’s doing me some sort of favor.Thanks, Icky Amy

Dear Amy,

You’ve got a man who gets up early to cook for you. Shut up and enjoy it... just make sure he wears an apron when frying bacon!

Dear Ruthie,

Our lovely neighborhood is very open to all residents, lifestyles, races, sexualities, etc. Recently, a very trashy woman moved in. She has loud parties, men coming and going, dresses poorly and parks her rusty car in front of her house. She’s overweight, unkept and a complete embarrassment. How can I keep the neighborhood clean and respectable?

(Signed) Ticked Off

Dear Tick,

It’s simple, honey. You should move out of the neighborhood, and property values will likely increase.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Feb. 27—Mix and Mingle Featuring Community Shares of Wisconsin at Shamrock Bar & Grill (117 W. Main St., Madison): If you’re an LGBTQ business owner looking to expand into Madison, create new partnerships or extend your sales reach, consider hitting the state’s capital city for a 5-7 p.m. mixer. Sponsored by OPEN (Out Professional Engagement Network) and Community Shares of Wisconsin, the free networking even includes appetizers and a cash bar. See openmadison.org for more.

Feb. 28—TGIF February at Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.): Take in this pop-up happy hour sponsored by the team at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. The 5:30-7:30 p.m. bash not only ushers in the weekend but offers up the chance to make a few new friends. Enjoy drink specials and friendly faces as you toast the end of the workweek.

Feb. 28—‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Viewing Party at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Local favorite Sylvia Nyxx hosts this 7 p.m. party that puts the new season of “Drag Race” on center stage. Watch the show on This Is It’s big-ass screens while you try to win prizes during Nyxx’s trivia contests. Take advantage of two-for-one rail drinks and tap beer until 8 p.m.

Feb. 28—MAM After Dark: Masquerade at the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): The team at the art museum are the latest to jump on the city’s masquerade-Mardi Gras craze with this 7 p.m. party. Music, dancing, cocktails and hands-on activities are the hallmarks of these fantastic evenings, so don’t miss out on this month’s experience, which is sponsored by the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center and the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Grab your mask and visit etix.com to nab a $15 advance-admission ticket.

Feb. 29—My Heart Belongs to Daddy Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): You’re in for an afternoon of fun when the city’s sexiest daddies invade this popular leather-Levi bar. Join the hot and hairy men as you enjoy a 3-7 p.m. beer-soda bust, raffles and more. What a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon!

Feb. 29—Psychopomp: A Dance Party and Queer Revue at Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace (900 E. Center St.): Relish this “night of dance and fancy” when you hit the dance floor, take in the show and experience all the palace has to offer. The 9:30 p.m. celebration of love and acceptance runs until bar close. Only open to those 21 and older, the night involves a $6 door charge.

Feb. 29—‘DIXney’ Princesses at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): It’s time to get animated with the cast of DIX DollHaus. Some of Milwaukee’s favorite performers transform into royalty, Disney-style, with this change-of-pace drag show. Dance the night away after the 10 p.m. show while enjoying magical potions from SKYY vodka. (And if bad girls are more to your liking, don’t miss the DIXney villainous spectacular on Friday, Feb. 28.)

March 2-3—‘Hal Price: From Fiddler to Phantom’ at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Hal Prince is responsible for bringing all-time favorite musicals to the Great White Way, including West Side Story, Evita and Cabaret. Celebrate Prince’s life through musical selections of the shows he helped bring to life with this delightful revue. The show only runs for three performances, so nab your $22 tickets today at sunsetplayhouse.com.

March 3—Ross Mathews’ ‘Name Drop Tour’ at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Sit back and relax as one of RuPaul’s favorites spills the tea on Hollywood royalty Kathy-Griffin style. From behind-the-scenes dirt on “Drag Race” and interning on “The Tonight Show” to co-hosting “The View” and kicking it with the Kardashians, the lovable Mr. Mathews is sure to make your week! Swing by pabsttheater.org for tickets to the 8 p.m. concert which range from $35 to $100.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Now in its second season, her reality show, Camp Wannakiki, is available on YouTube.