Three's a Crowd

Dear Ruthie,

Just a few weeks after my husband and I got married, he asked me if we could bring a third man into our bedroom and have a threeway. I do not understand where this is coming from, and I am hurt by it.

I do not want to have a threeway, but I’m concerned I will lose my husband, and I am also concerned about where his request is coming from. Is he sick of me already? I’m confused, hurt and don’t know what to think.

Thanks for Your Attention,

Insecure Simon

Dear Simon,

Take a deep breath, sweetie. While this may have been a surprise, don’t read too much into things at this point. You hubby could have been horned up when he broached the subject or perhaps he was just thinking out loud. Calmly and confidentially ask him why he asked about such a thing. Once you understand why he inquired about a threesome the situation may not feel particularly dire.

Regardless, do not agree to group play if you are not 100% sure that’s what you want to do. You’ll regret in the end (no pun intended...okay, maybe a little). Inviting a third into your bedroom isn’t something to take lightly if you have serious doubts about it. Talk it all out with your honey first and take things from there.

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

July 12: Opening Night of ‘The Producers’ at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St.): The Elm Grove theater kicks off its run of this popular Broadway favorite with a 7:30 p.m. performance. Featuring some of the city’s favorite actors, the Mel Brooks musical runs through Aug. 5. Visit sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets that range in price from $12.50 to $25.

July 12-15: Bastille Days at Cathedral Square (825 N. Jefferson St.): Get your French fix during this annual Parisian party. Relish French foods, shop the international marketplace and soak in the ethnic entertainment that always leaves its mark on summer. Four stages, street artists and plenty of cocktails add up to four days Milwaukee just can’t do without. Check out bastilledaysfestival.com for additional details.

July 13: Margarita Fest at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Let me repeat that—Margarita...Fest! Hosted by Shepherd Express, this 6-9 p.m. party features more than a dozen of Cream City’s top margarita makers, and you get to sample them all. Vote for your favorite, enjoy live music and more for your $30 ticket (or arrive an hour early with a $50 VIP pass). Swing by shepherdtickets.com for more.

July 14: Pride Alive at Joannes Park (215 S. Baird St., Green Bay): Still want to celebrate LGBTQ pride? Head to Green Bay for this 11th annual party! Free and open to the public, the fest runs noon to 10 p.m. Live entertainment, beer vendors and activities for the kids make this the perfect getaway for everyone. Stop by newpridealive.org for a schedule of events.

July 14: Drag Queen Story Hour at Tippecanoe Public Library (3912 S. Howell Ave.): Treat your little one to 1-2 p.m. story time, and they’ll leave with a renewed sense of self and acceptance. A special guest reader entertains the kids (and the whole family) with two stories for a simple donation at the door.

July 14: Lesbian Pop Up Bar at Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.): Make some new friends or party with your gal pals when this monthly ladies night hits Bay View. The 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. event is open to all, so swing by and see what you’re missing.

July 14: Candi Stratton as Cher at LVL (801 S. Second St.): Turn back time when the cast of Transformation Showgirls welcomes home Candi Stratton during this Cher-a-thon of a night. A $10 cover charge gets you in to see the jaw-dropping Cher impersonator who hits the stage at 10:30 p.m.

July 15: Miltown LGBT Families Summer Picnic at Estabrook Park (4400 N. Estabrook Drive): Celebrate summer with food, fun and like-minded families when you join this 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. picnic. Miltown families provides the hot dogs, burgers, chips and cake, you bring a picnic blanket and your happy family!

July 15: Cocktails & A Combo at Creative Playground (5601 S. Pennsylvania Ave.): Hit this South Side dance studio at 7 p.m., and a $20 cover charge gets you two dance lessons from drag diva Sylvia Nyxx. No experience necessary as these dance moves keep the emphasis on fun. Enjoy a few nonalcoholic beverages as you mix, mingle, shimmy and shake.

July 18: Uncorked Summer Wine Festival at West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.): I can’t think of a better way to beat the mid-week blues than with wine and cheese. Your $50 ticket ensures you a 6-9 p.m. tasting, crystal souvenir glass and a change-of-pace night. Visit shop.corvinawinecompany.com for tickets and information on group discounts.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.