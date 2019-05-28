Throw Shade at the Sun

Thank you, Mr. Sun, for finally getting your sorry ass outta bed and sending a few spring rays our way! Sure, we’re hardcore Midwesterners quite familiar with the painstaking process of a winter thaw, but this is nuts! So, yea...thanks for finally doing your damn job and warming things up a bit! Loser.

You know what, buddy? We’re going to take advantage of your generosity (insert calorie-burning eyeroll here) and take to the streets in celebration. After all, PrideFest is nearly here, and it wouldn’t kill the boys in Brew Town to get some color on their legs before hitting the dance pavilion this year. So take that, Mr. Sun! We’re going to hit the streets this week where we’ll shop, eat, drink and revel in your (un)timely return.

Check out my social calendar below for some outdoor fun (and indoor parties) you’re not going to want to miss. I’ll be back next week with messages of advice, but until then, I’ll see you out and about. And as for you, Mr. Sun, you better plan on sticking around, because we’re going to make summer in Milwaukee a hot one!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 30—Award Celebration at C3 Designs (2110 10th Ave., South Milwaukee): Help one of Milwaukee’s favorite jewelers celebrate winning the CASE Award—one of the most prestigious awards in the jewelry biz. Check out the grand prize, sterling silver, 14-karat, yellow gold earrings designed by C3 owner Chris Jensen during this 5-8 p.m. cocktail bash. Hors d’oeuvres, drinks and more make for a fun change-of-pace evening. Congratulations C3 Designs!

May 30—Opening Night of ‘Side Show’ at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St.): See why this musical has captivated audiences for decades when the After Sunset Studio tackles the tale of conjoined twins working the Depression-era circus circuit. Only four performances mean you’ll have to nab your tickets soon. See sunsetplayhouse.com for more information.

May 31—TGIF Happy Hour at Birch (6610 W. North Ave.): The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is at it again with this 5:30 p.m. social that includes appetizers, drinks specials, mixing and mingling. Whether meeting up with old friends or making a few new ones, you’ll find this mixer a great way to start the weekend.

May 31—Marvel Comix Night at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Comics and cosplay take centerstage during this 10 p.m. party. A themed drag show, drink specials, a DJ and dancing (not to mention the hottest bartenders this side of the Mason-Dixon line!) turn this hot spot into your Friday night home-away-from-home.

June 1—Riverwest Spring Rummage Sale and Flea Market at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): More than 150 venders, crafters, makers and good old-fashioned rummagers offer up their wares during this annual street sale. From vintage clothing, toys and furniture to artwork, jewelry and more, this popular rummage certainly proves that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop the streets from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 1—Spring on Brady: Annual Art Walk (various locations along Brady Street): Art, shopping, food and beverages, this annual art fest has it all, and it takes place on one of the city’s most popular streets! Check out goods from more than 30 sellers as well as sidewalk sales from Brady Street shops during the noon-4 p.m. street fair.

June 1—Pride Night at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (2400 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton): Head up to Appleton, Wisc., for some great baseball and pride! The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Lakeland University host this 7 p.m. game. Your ticket gets you a pride T-shirt and a box seat; visit the “Theme Nights” area of milb.com/wisconsin for yours!

June 2—Drag Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Sunday Funday just got sillier and tastier, because the pink-and-purple hamburger haven expanded its popular drag brunch to two seatings! The all-you-can-eat buffet opens, and the bottomless mimosas start flowing at 10 a.m. Enjoy fast, funny and family friendly shows by The Brunchettes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then continue the fun on the restaurant’s incredible rooftop.

June 2—Sunday Show Tunes at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): My gal-pal, Karen Valentine, hosts this 3 p.m. singalong. Belt out a few tunes while watching some of your favorite movie and TV clips on the monitors—all while sipping frosty two-for-one rail drinks and beers.

June 3—TGNCQ Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): This ongoing drop-in group is open to all adults who identify under the trans umbrella, including gender non-conforming, genderqueer, non-binary and trans folx. Join the 6-8 p.m. discussion (topics are chosen by the group) or send an email to acorona@mkelgbt.org with questions.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Season one of her reality drag competition, “Camp Wannakiki,” is currently available on YouTube.