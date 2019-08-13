Watch Your Growth

It’s hard to believe—and almost as hard to say—but the summer wind-down has begun. I know, it stinks, but the end of summer is in sight. If you’re anything like me, you’re likely thinking, “WTF?” I mean, where did the time go? From the late start of sunny days to all the rain, we barely had a chance to enjoy the season this year.

But fear not, Ruthie Rooters! There’s still plenty to see and do in Milwaukee before the summer sets for 2019. Check my social calendar below for a few ideas to keep your schedule full of warm-weather good times. But first, let’s check out a message recently sent from a reader who’s looking to expand his social circle.

Dear Ruthie,

I think I need some new friends. I love my friends, but I can see their lackluster lifestyles rubbing off on me. Even though they’re all in their 30s, none of them owns a home, has a full-time job, can afford a real vacation, and they all pretty much sit around all night drinking and smoking pot. This was alright when we were kids, but we’re not anymore. It’s time to grow up, and I seem to be the only one willing to do so. I still have fun with these guys, but I’m sensing that we’re not growing together or at all.

I’ve heard it’s harder to make friends as you grow older. Is that true? If so, how can I meet new ones? Can I make new friends while still holding onto the old ones?

Feeling Confused,

Social Seeker

Dear Seeker,Don’t be a social-climbing snob. Your buddies might be basic, but I bet they’re true blue and always there when you need them. The fact that you’re seeing things in yourself you’re not happy with is a good sign. Focus on your own goals of financial growth and whatnot. Don’t use your friends as your barometer of personal success.

Should you make new friends? Sure! Why not? As you grow, you’ll meet people doing and liking the same things as you, but don’t toss your old buddies aside. You said yourself you love your buddies and continue to have good times with them, so enjoy your friendships, make new ones when they appear and focus on your own growth. God, I love a man comfortable with his own growth. Who doesn’t?

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Aug. 14—NEWaukee’s Night Market at West Wisconsin Avenue (between Plankinton and Vel R. Phillips avenues): Spend a fun, family friendly summer night in Downtown Milwaukee with this monthly street market. The 5 p.m. event includes local vendors, music, food, s’mores and, well, more! Check it out before summer passes you by.

Aug. 16—‘Measure for Measure’ at Hawthorne Coffee Roasters (4177 S. Howard Ave.): The goofy gang at Boozy Bard Productions serves up another side-splitting send-up of a William Shakespeare great with this 7 p.m. show. How does it work? The cast shows up shortly before the show, pulls character names from a hat, and it’s curtain time! Toss in some alcohol for hilarious on-stage results. Cocktails are available for purchase, so you can drink along with the cast! The silly, change-of-pace date night includes a $10 door charge.

Aug. 17—Pup and Leatherfolk Takeover at Bristol Renaissance Faire (12550 120th Ave., Kenosha): Don your favorite leather-pup gear and hit the road for a day at the Ren Faire. Experience the incredible sights, sounds, flavors and joy of the turn-back-time festival... with all your leather friends! The Faire opens at 10 a.m. (closes at 7 p.m.) with the Milwaukee leather contingent meeting at The Pig & Whistle Tavern at noon, close to the Faire’s entrance. Tickets are $29.95 at the gate.

Aug. 17—Bearracuda Block Party at WOOFS (114 King St., Madison): Dairyland bears, unite! Hit up the King Street pride party from 4 p.m. to midnight hosted by the state’s popular bear-focused bar. Food, beer, bears... oh, my! Grab the end of summer by the hairy ’nads and make the trip to Mad City for a furry night of fun. See madwoofs.com for more.

Aug. 18—Outreach Magic Festival Pride Celebration at Warner Park (3110 N. Sherman Ave., Madison): One of the great things about living in Cream City is the fact that our state’s capitol city is only a hop, skip and a jump away. Join the Madison LGBTQ community for one of the last pride parties of the season. Join the 1-6 p.m. good time with food, booze, shopping and entertainment. It’s Madison pride, everyone! Show your support! Want to learn more? Swing by outreachmagicfestival.org.

Aug. 19—Musical Happy Hour at DIX (739 S. First St.): Join hostess Miss Birdee as she soothes your Monday blues with this 4 p.m. tribute to the Great White Way. Ditch the workplace and hit the bar where you can sing along to Broadway’s best, try your luck with musical trivia and take advantage of happy-hour drink specials. Just can’t get enough show tunes? Stick around for the 8 p.m. drag show.

Aug. 20—‘Help Me, I’m Dying!’ Katya Comedy Tour at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The darling of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” sets her sights on Brew Town with this hilarious show that takes a look at what it means to be a woman... from a man who dresses like a woman. Visit pabsttheater.org for tickets (starting at $25) to the 8 p.m. Katya concert.

