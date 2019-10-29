Boulevard Theatre Opens its Season with 'Bakersfield Mist'

× Expand Photo credit: Troy Freund David Flores (left), Carole Herbstreit-Kalinyen (center) and David Ferrie (right) star in Boulevard Theatre's season opener, Bakersfield Mist.

Mark Bucher and the Boulevard Theatre are at it again. Launching the 34th season of this venerable Milwaukee institution, Bucher—a winner of the Shepherd Express’ LGBTQ Progress Award—directs Stephan Sachs’ Bakersfield Mist, a comedy based on a true story of the discovery of a painting allegedly by 20th-century abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock.

The plot focuses on a single interaction of two characters, Maude Gutman, who discovered the would-be Pollock in a thrift shop, and Lionel Percy, an art expert who has been sent to evaluate the work and confirm or deny its attribution. The scene is set in Maude’s trailer home amidst a clutter of her possessions.

As a collector, I understand the mentality and emotion of acquisition and possession of something of beauty or of historical significance. Whether a worn smooth pebble from the shores of Lake Michigan, a Civil War sword or a Picasso print, the true collector associates with the item’s intrinsic value, however subjective, and is personally enhanced by it. As in Bakersfield Mist, the problem arises when that value is questioned. Ultimately, such an assessment is based on subjective criteria—the result can be either an affirmation of worth or a crushing dismissal. That process of trash or treasure judgment, as the play reveals, is universal. Whether a work of art or the heart and soul of any individual, who and how one determines what (who) is genuine and what (who) has value is the very crux of the matter.

The cast reflects Bucher’s innately sensitive craft in finding the perfect actor for any particular role. Relatively recent to the Milwaukee stage scene is Carole Herbstreit-Kalinyen who performs the role of Maude Gutman, the painting’s owner. Having seen her in this production’s preview at Saint John’s on the Lake back in June, I can only say her heartfelt and nuanced portrayal of Maude belies her brief theatrical career. She’s a natural. Her portrayal is steeped in an emotional sincerity that explores every individual’s need for the validation of their worth.

David Flores plays the effete yet fragile Lionel Percy, the art expert sent to establish the painting’s authenticity. Flores has a knack for characters of this sort and has an extended history of portraying them. In his manifestation of Lionel, he exudes a condescending sovereignty of purpose that becomes unraveled by his questioning of his own value that could be undone by a mistake. And he’s gay.

This Boulevard production is an enhanced concert reading. Devoid of set and the often-excessive folderol of a traditional staging, the format relies on the cumulative powers of the script, the director, the actors and the audience’s creative imagination to deliver the experience. As proven in past Boulevard seasons, concert presentations are often more effective and impactful because they engage the intimate focus of all participants. To propel the action, veteran actor David Ferrie narrates, providing stage direction and context to the comedy’s dialogue.

As Bucher told me, “a Renoir is a Renoir even without a frame.” Indeed, brilliance is inherent regardless of the packaging. Ultimately, the production itself reflects the essence of Bakersfield Mist’s ultimate message.

Bakersfield Mist runs through Nov. 30 at Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St. For tickets and more information, visit the Boulevard Theatre Facebook page.