End of Year Giving: The Need is Greater than Ever and Universal

× Expand Image: Pathfinders - Facebook Pathfinders - We Need You

Milwaukee GAMMA’s annual holiday party includes a request that members bring a gift to be donated to a local charity. It is part of the organization’s philanthropic program, GAMMA Gives. This year’s beneficiary is Pathfinders, an agency that provides support to youth experiencing trauma and crisis. Since 2010, it also includes a program specifically targeting homeless LGBTQ youth. I reached out to Pathfinders and asked what specific items they recommended for donations. The list they sent was extensive. Some items were seasonal like winter apparel (gloves, coats, scarves, etc.), blankets, hot cocoa and hand warmers; others were basic needs like personal hygiene necessaries, non-perishable foods, kitchen supplies, children’s toys and diapers. In other words: everything.

× Expand Pathfinders logo

In fact, beyond the Pathfinders list, there is incredible need in all facets of our community. For example, there are the performing and visual arts that not only celebrate LGBTQ life and explore its intricacies but also contribute to broader understanding and acceptance by the community at large. They are inevitably unappreciated and underfunded. Smaller social organizations, too, are often overlooked.

Fortunately, there are many options provided by a broad spectrum of LGBTQ entities to address those needs. Some bars, like Walker’s Pint, have their own in-house charitable programs and other groups have food pantries and clothing resources for LGBTQ people in need. Founded in 1979, Castaways Motor Club of Milwaukee has long supported the community through its fundraising. Traditionally, their holiday charity event supports “Toys for Tots.” This year, Castaways MC has combined forces with drag legends Karen Valentine and Maple Veneer to make their December 11 fundraiser bigger, better and more impactful. The event expands their giving range to include a cancer organization.

One Milwaukee charitable organization, the G/L Community Fund continues its quarter century long history of support for LGBTQ organizations, especially smaller ones. Inspiration Studios and the Wisconsin LGBT History Project are the latest groups to be found on the G/L Community Fund’s extensive roster of recipients. For prospective donors who may not be familiar with the Milwaukee’s various health, veteran, arts, senior and youth groups that could use financial assistance, the G/L Community Fund directs donations to those beneficiaries deemed most in need. This year’s recipients, a dozen in all, span the spectrum from Diverse & Resilient’s transgender group “Sheba” and the GALANO Club to Courage MKE and the Metropolitan Community Church (MCC).

Unfortunately, mainstream faith-based organizations, however tempting, may not be the most logical recipients. Many organized Christian churches and their affiliates have become especially anti-LGBTQ as they have found common cause with white supremacist Christian nationalism. However, Milwaukee has a broad spectrum of religious organizations that embrace their LGBTQ congregants. In fact, MCC and ZOA MKE Church were founded by LGBTQ people to specifically serve their community.

Don’t forget political donations! Staving off the midterm election’s anticipated Republican Red Wave required massive donations to LGBTQ friendly candidates and the Democratic Party. Still, the anti-LGBTQ threat from the political right persists: days after a MAGA terrorist opened fire in Colorado Springs’ Club Q, murdering five LGBTQ people and wounding 18 others, the leading Republican candidate for president in 2024 entertained dinner guests Nick Fuentes, a rabid white supremacist (who once said “we need a dictatorship to force people to believe what we believe”) and vocal anti-Semite Ye. By the way, there’s an important local election in 2023, namely for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

So, if you were inundated with donation requests on Giving Tuesday and ignored them, it’s not too late to reconsider end of year charitable giving for 2022. Your community depends on it.