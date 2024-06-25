Kenosha Has Museums, Markets, Good Food and a Lakefront View

× Expand Photo via Visit Kenosha Lake Michigan in Kenosha Lake Michigan in Kenosha

Kenosha, Wisconsin may be overlooked by some, as they zoom by on I-94, driving between Milwaukee and Chicago. They may note the exit, think that they know little about it, and keep on driving. Next time, consider taking that exit, explore Kenosha, and you’ll discover there’s been a vibrant city you’ve been missing out on.

Kenosha has their own museums, farmers markets, landmarks and a pretty piece of the Lake Michigan lakefront. At the lake and in the downtown, there is a convenient electric streetcar that will get you around to many of the sites.

Check out the Kenosha Public Museum which houses fascinating exhibits about the wooly mammoths that were discovered in the Kenosha area. The museum boasts a collection of some 80,000 pieces related to natural sciences, and fine and decorative arts. Right next door to the Public Museum is the Civil War Museum highlighting the contributions of the mid-western states. Focused on the stories of the “citizen soldiers,” the museum succeeds in bringing a fresh perspective to this tough time in American history. Dinosaur lovers will want to visit the Dinosaur Discovery Museum that includes a life-sized replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex and more.

× Expand Kenosha museum map

On the Waterfront

Down by Harbor Park and Simmons Island, go swimming at the beach or get out on the water on a charter boat for a day of fishing. Rent a duck themed paddle boat, paddle board, or kayak from the Kenosha Community Sailing Center. Visit the Southport Lighthouse and climb the stairs to the top for fantastic views of the city and the lake, plus on clear days you may glimpse the Chicago skyline.

There are lots of shops and restaurants in this area as well. Get a bite at the popular Waterfront Warehouse serving flatbread pizzas, burgers, pastas, Tex-Mex and cheese curds to die for. Or seek out a place with history behind it like local favorite The Spot Drive-In where you can get just about anything deliciously deep-fried, burgers, malts, shakes, ice cream and amazing homemade root beer and orange soda. If you are looking for an upscale treat from days of yore, don’t skip a dinner at the Hobnob where you can have a classic Wisconsin supper club experience. Feast on the best steaks and seafood in the area while sipping a brandy old fashioned and take in a stunning view of Lake Michigan.

If you find yourself in Kenosha on a summer weekend, plan to spend a day at the Bristol Renaissance Faire. You’ll be immersed in a joyful celebration of costumed performers, shows, shops, jousts, and foods served on sticks!

Take the time to explore the city of Kenosha and you’ll be sure to find something new or interesting every time you do.