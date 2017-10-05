Tucked away on the banks of the Milwaukee River, the Hubbard Park Lodge enjoys a scenic woodsy locale. Offering its rustic cathedral ceiling space for weddings and other events most days of the week, the Lodge now also serves Friday fish fry and Sunday brunch. The former is a laid-back but organized affair with attentive servers, high-quality surf and turf selections and a family-friendly atmosphere (you probably will see small children dancing to the accordion music). The beer-battered cod is a particularly tasty Wisconsin favorite, and the drink menu continues the local pride with selections from the Lakefront Brewery.(Selena Milewski)
Hubbard Park Lodge
3565 N. Morris Blvd., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
American, Brunch, Fish Fry