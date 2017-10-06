Palomino has a new interior and a new menu. It’s still Southern at heart, offering po’ boy sandwiches and smoked brisket. Entrées include more brisket, etouffee and fried chicken with gravy. Sides complete the bill with cheese grits, collard greens and house dill pickles. Southern restaurants are scarce in these parts. There should be more like this.
Palomino
2491 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2491 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
American, Fish Fry, Soul Food, Vegan, Vegetarian