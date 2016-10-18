Aditya Prakash Ensemble: MARA

Allow this lush blend of Indian classical music, jazz and funk to take you on a journey inside your own mind. MARA is a powerful and sensuous album that forces listeners to take a moment to notice their own thoughts. Aditya and Mythili Prakash are a sibling duo who, through the influence of South Indian classical music and dance, explore the mind and metaphysical struggles of humanity. The album focuses on the story of a demon, Mara, who tempted Buddha, and on Jeeva, who struggled against the toils of her mind. The music of MARA is seductive, compelling and an overall experience for the mind.