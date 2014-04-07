Ahmed Nasheed: Dhaalu Raa (Asasi Records)

×

Remote in geography and from the concerns of the outsideworld, the Maldives is an Islamic republic spread out over 200 islands in theIndian Ocean. The inhabitants developed their own rhythms and poetry over thecenturies, yet Western rock found its way to the insular nation in the ’60s.The Maldives’ most prominent musician, Ahmed Nasheed, combines indigenous musicwith rock on Dhaalu Raa. Except forthe lyrics in the local language, Dhivehi, Nasheed’s guitar-based tracks wouldnot have been out of place on American freeform FM rock radio in the ’70s.