Album Review: Doghouse Flowers 'Cold Comfort'

On their second album, Milwaukee’s Doghouse Flowers serve grits-and-eggs music with an authenticity that suggests formative experiences on the red clay soil of the deep South. Singer Justin Reuther is a New Orleans native and brings Louisiana imagery to his lyrics.

Bassist Jonathan Ziegler, aka Jonny Z, is well known for his roots-country show on WMSE and understands the music’s sonic as well as social landscape. The guitar-heavy title number could be a missing track from a lost ’70s Southern rock band; other songs such as “The Other Shoe” recall the ’60s Bakersfield sound of Merle Haggard. The playing is never flashy but always adept, just right for the songs they convey.