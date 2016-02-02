Album Review: F/i: Venusian Holiday

F/i

Venusian Holiday (Krauted Mind Records)

Cosmic Assassin (Psych.KG)

Find the largest available lava lamp, project its gurglings onto a Jumbotron encompassing the wall of a cathedral-ceilinged living room: That may be the best visual accompaniment for the shape-shifting, mesmeric roar of F/i’s heavy psychedelic trance rock.

Released on German labels, the two latest albums by Milwaukeean Richard Franecki’s on-again/off-again assemblage of minor key, mind-expanding noisemakers are trips unto themselves. On Cosmic Assassin and Venusian Holiday , keyboards and guitars share roughly equal responsibility on pieces ranging in length from under five minutes to more than a quarter-hour.

Theremin and found vocals also figure into the mix. F/i may not have much else in common with AC/DC and Motorhead aside from utter heaviness. But as with those metal mavens at their best, what might first sound like a sustained sameness in Franecki’s musings possesses an abundance of nuance and hooks that bear repeated listening.