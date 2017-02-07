Amira Medunjanin: Damar

Two years in the making, Bosnian singer Amira Medunjanin’s Damar is a powerful album full of emotion and relatable themes such as longing, sorrow and hope. Medunjanin presents songs of yearning that feel intimate. She sings songs of secret love and sublimated melancholy, using the power of song and music to cope and heal, much like American blues singers. She will only ever sing what can truly move her. “They have to move me, and touch me in a certain way,” Medunjanin said. Even if one does not understand the language, one can feel the passion and sentiment through her voice and the music.