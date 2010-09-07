Barb & Tom Webber/Fair Webber

×

For their fourth CD,folkie Milwaukeeans Barb & Tom Webber and band eschew originals for aconcert album of remakes. With numbers from acts like Barenaked Ladies, BuffaloSpringfield and Warren Zevon, the effect resembles an hour of adult alternativeradio with sparser acoustic arrangements. The contrast between Tom's sometimeshammy, robust vocals and Barb’s calmly passionate singing has been a hit attheir hometown's Our Lady of Lourdes Church coffeehouse. Ditto the occasionalinterjection of corny humor. A studio rendering of a Kate Wolf numberpleasantly caps off a set that takes fair advantage of Fair Webber's strongsupply of audience good will after a decade on the local scene.



