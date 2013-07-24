Bennett & Brubeck

×

Jazz concerts on the White House lawn were not considered usual events—at least not until John F. Kennedy lived in the president’s house. One of the great White House concerts of that era was a performance by the Dave Brubeck Quartet, who were joined after a few numbers by Tony Bennett. Both artists were at the top of their game in this performance for college student interns in D.C., with Brubeck’s band executing cool numbers in unusual time signatures and Bennett adding a warm, vermouth glow to the proceedings.