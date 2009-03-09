The Winterfold Collection 1978-1986

The Summerfold Collection 1987-2008 (Winterfold/Summerfold)

Bill Bruford was much admired for his elaborate drumming in Yes and King Crimson before he stepped out as a jazz-rock fusion soloist. The best music on the first of two career-spanning anthologies, The Winterfold Collection, is the earliest, culled from Bruford's first album, Feels Good to Me. It featured the remarkable Annette Peacock, a vocalist who placed "sultry" in slightly ironic quotation marks. Summerfold chronicles Bruford's progress away from the banalities of fusion and toward contemporary jazz, often in a Pat Metheny mode.